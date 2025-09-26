Celebrating the History and Culture of Italian-Americans in Boston

The City Council adopted a resolution officially recognizing October as Italian-American Heritage Month in the City of Boston.

The resolution honors the contributions of more than 26 million Americans of Italian descent, recognizing the community as one of the largest ethnic groups in the country. Italian-American Heritage Month was first recognized by the U.S. Congress in 1989 and formally adopted in Massachusetts in 1998, when it was signed into law by Governor Argeo Paul Cellucci.

Italian immigration to Boston began in the 1860s, with immigrants from regions such as Liguria, Campania, Abruzzo, Sicily, and Lazio settling in neighborhoods including the North End, East Boston, Brighton, Hyde Park, and South Boston. The resolution highlights the community’s lasting impact on the city's character, including its food, art, religion, and neighborhood identity.

It also recognizes the civic contributions of Italian Americans in Boston, including former Mayor Thomas M. Menino, the city's longest-serving mayor and the grandson of Italian immigrants.

In celebration of Italian-American Heritage Month, a flag raising ceremony will be held at City Hall on October 2, 2025.