Illegal alien who skipped immigration court charged after attacking officer during arrest

HOUSTON – A 28-year-old illegal alien from Honduras has been charged for attacking and injuring an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during her arrest, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Sindi Vanessa Moreno-Flores is expected to make her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard W. Bennett Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.

On Sept. 23, an ICE officer encountered Moreno-Flores as she was getting into her vehicle and identified himself, according to the complaint. The officer advised her she was under arrest, but Moreno-Flores allegedly started her vehicle, refused to turn it off or exit.

The charges allege the officer removed Moreno-Flores and attempted to secure her in handcuffs, but she resisted and began scratching the officer and swinging her arm in order to strike him. Moreno-Flores allegedly continued to struggle and physically resist, fleeing to a nearby group of bystanders. A family member also became involved in the physical altercation as the officer continued to try to secure Moreno-Flores, according to the charges.

The complaint alleges additional authorities arrived and were able to detain Moreno-Flores.

The ICE officer allegedly sustained deep scratches on his arm and hands.

The investigation revealed an immigration judge had ordered Moreno-Flores removed from the United States in February 2024 after she failed to appear for her immigration hearing, according to the charges.

“Federal law enforcement agents work hard to enforce our country’s democratically-enacted immigration laws,” Ganjei said. “It is unacceptable for illegal aliens to assault these agents as they carry out that important mission. The Southern District of Texas will prosecute those who do so every single time.”

If convicted of assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer, Moreno-Flores faces a possible 20-year federal prison sentence. She is also charged with conniving, conspiring or taking action to hamper or prevent an alien’s departure and could receive up to four years, upon conviction. Both charges also carry possible fines of up to $250,000.

ICE - Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Martin is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.