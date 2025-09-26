When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: September 26, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 26, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Spices, Flavors & Salts

Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead Company Name: SLR Food Distribution Brand Name: Wise Wife Product Description:

SLR Food Distribution of Hicksville, NY is recalling Wise Wife brand Cinnamon, because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

Wise Wife brand Ground Cinnamon was distributed to retailers located (NJ, NY, FL, MD, MN, OK, OH) between 02/15/2024 and 06/28/2025.

The recalled product is identified as Wise Wife brand and packaged in a 1.76oz (50g) clear plastic jar with a black lid. UPC 0 688474 302853 is printed on the back label.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead. The last sales order of the product was distributed on 6/28/25 and the product is no longer being sold by SLR Food Distribution, Inc.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 516-437-3782 EST.