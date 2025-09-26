Governor Newsom proclaims Native American Day, signs legislation supporting California Native community

The package of bills includes work to streamline and reaffirm commitments to tribal communities across the state. AB 263 by Assemblymember Chris Rogers (D-Santa Rosa) furthers the state’s promise to protect salmon and salmon habitat in the Klamath River watershed, which has seen dramatic improvement with the removal of dams on the Klamath River. AB 977 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) directs California State University (CSU) to work with tribes towards establishing three tribal burial sites on CSU-owned land for the burial of Native American human remains, addressing a critical need in the state’s repatriation efforts. The Governor also signed AB 1369 by Assemblymember Ramos, which clarifies students’ rights to wear traditional tribal regalia at high school graduations.

“California, as a whole, could not be what it is without the foundational cultures of this place—the beautiful and diverse languages, practices, and peoples that have called this place home since time immemorial,” said Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari. “This California Native American Day, we are encouraged by the progress the State of California continues to make to confront our complicated history, advance our shared priorities with California tribal nations, and work toward a stronger and brighter future for all Californians.”

This legislation builds on the efforts of the Newsom administration to examine and address historical wrongs and promote access and inclusion for California Native peoples. Earlier this year, the state released the Native American Studies Model Curriculum, developed in collaboration with California tribes, Native scholars, educators, and community leaders. This curriculum offers an educational framework that brings Native American voices, cultures, and histories into the classroom, sharing the full history and contemporary reality of California.

“On California Native American Day, I thank Governor Newsom for partnering with California’s First People,” said Assemblymember James C. Ramos. “With the signing of AB 1369, California reaffirms student rights to free speech by the wearing of traditional cultural regalia at graduation ceremonies. We hope and expect that during the next graduation season, students and families can focus on the joy and pride of accomplishing a major lifetime milestone rather than the stress of fighting for their rights. I also appreciate the Governor’s commitment to continue expediting the return of Native American human remains and funerary objects. With AB 977, we now have a state policy in place as part of the CSU system’s repatriation process, paving the way to bring the remains of our ancestors a step closer to a proper reburial. By signing AB 221, we now streamline the existing Tribal Nation Grant Fund process to provide a consistent, equal distribution grant to help stabilize funding for eligible tribal governments. I also wish to thank the Governor for including budget funding to establish a pilot program to grant tribal law enforcement peace officer status, and thereby make tribal lands safer to help address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis.”

The Governor has worked collaboratively with tribes on various initiatives, including the establishment of a historic Tribal Nature-Based Solutions Program with over $100 million in awards. The program supports tribal initiatives that advance the well-being of their communities and help achieve California’s world-leading climate and conservation goals. The Governor’s Jobs First initiative has also provided $15 million in grants to 14 tribes, tribal coalitions, and tribally led organizations to support projects that will create good jobs and expand economic opportunity for tribal communities across the state.

In 2019, Governor Newsom issued the first formal apology to California Native Americans and created the California Truth & Healing Council via Executive Order N-15-19. Since then, the Council has worked with tribal communities to document and better understand the historical relationship between the state and California Native Americans. Its final report will be released in the summer of 2026.

