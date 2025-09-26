Orton Gillingham Institute Expands Literacy Solutions, Launches Free Tutoring & Supports Schools Battling Learning Loss

Orton Gillingham Institute (OGI)

Orton Gillingham Institute Expands Literacy Curriculum, Offers Free Tutoring, and Targets COVID Learning Loss Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As schools across the U.S. continue to confront the persistent challenges of COVID learning loss, the Orton Gillingham Institute (OGI) is stepping forward with an expanded suite of literacy solutions for the 2025–2026 school year. Through curriculum enhancements, a free nationwide tutoring initiative, and affordable professional development, OGI is helping districts close reading gaps and build lasting student success.

Nationwide, many students remain significantly behind in reading proficiency. OGI’s structured literacy training equips teachers with research-backed strategies in phonics, morphology, and vocabulary, producing measurable growth across classrooms. With a history of success in large districts such as New York City and Houston, OGI provides districts the resources to accelerate recovery. "We saw immediate gains in fluency and comprehension after implementing OGI’s training. Teachers finally had the confidence and clarity to support struggling readers in ways that made an impact." – Dr. Angela Lopez, Elementary School Principal, Illinois

Expanded Curriculum for 2025–2026

This fall, OGI is expanding its curriculum to include:

- 10 additional books per reading level to strengthen differentiation.

- Enhanced phonics components with more sounds and blending practice.

- Expanded morphological and vocabulary instruction, aligned with science and social studies content areas.

Superintendent Quote:

"Our district chose OGI because they continue to innovate. The expanded curriculum and new readers allow us to meet students where they are while supporting state standards across subjects." – Robert James, Superintendent, Texas

In addition to training, OGI is launching free, small-group reading tutoring every Friday for students ages 7–12, offered nationwide.

At the same time, schools can take advantage of OGI’s Training Sale, running from September 24 – October 3, 2025. During this period, all courses, on-site trainings, complete curriculum sets, and individual materials will be discounted. Districts can stretch their budgets further while securing training that comes with certification, fidelity tools, and classroom-ready resources. "The curriculum sets we received with our training were game-changers. Having both the training and the materials meant I could start implementing strategies the very next day." – Sarah Greene, 4th Grade Teacher, Colorado

"The expanded morphology and vocabulary lessons gave my students a deeper understanding of how words work. I’ve never seen struggling readers so engaged." – Marcus Thompson, Middle School ELA Teacher, New York

“Every child deserves access to high-quality literacy instruction, and every teacher deserves training that works. By expanding our curriculum, offering free tutoring, and making our trainings more affordable through this sale, we’re helping districts turn the tide on learning loss.” – Kimberly Anderson, Director of Education at The Orton Gillingham Institute

District leaders are encouraged to register during the September 24 – October 3 early-bird sale to secure discounted access to OGI’s enhanced curriculum, on-site trainings, and professional development packages. YOU CAN REGISTER FOR THE SALE HERE.

