September 26 - Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, RI Department of State Elections Division Host 2025 Cybersecurity Summit

NEWPORT, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division today hosted the biennial Cybersecurity Summit in Newport, Rhode Island. Nearly 150 attendees, consisting of state and local elections officials, local IT staff, and law enforcement, joined representatives from the RI Board of Elections, RI Fusion Center, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Pell Center at Salve Regina University, National Association of State Elections Directors (NASED), Oxford Internet Institute, RSM Election Solutions, The Elections Group, and APEX Technologies.

"With Cybersecurity Awareness Month approaching, I continue to focus on safeguarding our elections systems from the evolving field of threats it faces — including artificial intelligence and mis- and disinformation targeting voters," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Rhode Islanders should be assured that we remain confident in our elections systems and vigilant against cybersecurity threats."

The RI Department of State remains committed to strengthening cybersecurity in all areas of operations, including elections, business services, and digital records management. The topics discussed at the Cybersecurity Summit included cybersecurity support for cities and towns, foreign influence, artificial intelligence, and the cyber threat landscape.

"It is important that we continually work with election officials across the state to ensure they have the resources and information they need to serve voters," said Rhode Island Department of State Director of Elections Kathy Placencia. "Our office is eager to assist Rhode Island voters in this year's special elections and the upcoming 2026 elections."

Voters are encouraged to visit vote.ri.gov for trusted information about elections in Rhode Island.

