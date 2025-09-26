Creating Jobs in York County: Shapiro Administration Secures $2.5 Million Investment from Tate to Expand Operations, Create At Least 75 New Jobs

The floor manufacturing company is upgrading its facility in Red Lion to meet growing demand for its products that are used in a number of applications including data centers. Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won over $25.6 billion in private sector investments since taking office ― creating more than 12,400 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration announced the Commonwealth has secured a $2.5 million investment from raised access floor manufacturing company Tate to expand operations at one of its facilities in York County. This project will create at least 75 new, full-time jobs within three years and retain 200 existing jobs.

Tate has two locations in Red Lion at 52 Springvale Road and 100 Redco Avenue. With growing demand for data center construction, the company is upgrading its Redco Avenue facility to meet projected production goals. Tate will invest in leasehold improvements, manufacturing equipment, and other upgrades as part of this expansion project.

“My Administration is making sure that Pennsylvania is a global leader in manufacturing, innovation, and AI,” said Governor Shapiro. “We are laser-focused in bringing in more investments from international companies – and our strategic investments are strengthening our communities, creating new jobs, and further growing our economy.”

In June, Amazon announced a $20 billion investment to build AI and cloud computing campuses across the Commonwealth — the largest private sector investment in Pennsylvania history. This transformational project will create at least 1,250 high-paying tech jobs and thousands more construction and supplier jobs, while positioning Pennsylvania as a national leader in artificial intelligence and next-generation computing.

Tate received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $250,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $150,000 WEDnetPA grant to train workers.

Senior DCED officials, including Secretary Rick Siger, are currently on an economic development trip in Ireland to promote international business investment and travel to Pennsylvania. In addition to Tate, the Shapiro Administration announced earlier today that Irish-based company The Kerry Group is expanding in Pennsylvania. Ireland has the sixth highest Foreign Direct Investment footprint in the Commonwealth and is Pennsylvania’s ninth largest trading partner. Currently, 382 Irish companies have their base of operations located in Pennsylvania to grow in the North American market.

“Investments like this are one of the reasons why we formed BusinessPA ― to give companies and international partners a valuable resource to better help them grow and thrive in the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “Tate’s expansion strengthens our manufacturing sector while also ensuring a key supply chain partner for data centers being built in Pennsylvania. Strategic investments like this are also bringing crucial new jobs to our Commonwealth and giving back to our communities.”

Founded in 1963, Tate is owned by Kingspan Group PLC in Ireland. The company is a worldwide leader in the engineering design, research development and manufacturing of raised access floors, airflow management, and infrastructure solutions for commercial projects and data centers.

“We would like to acknowledge the Shapiro Administration team for their support and shared vision, which have been instrumental in advancing our business and fostering a culture of continuous improvement as a core part of our growth strategy, said Peter Martin, Global President, Tate Flooring.

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $25.6 billion in private sector investments, creating over 12,400 jobs.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating his 10-year Economic Development Strategy, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the Economic Development Strategy and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$50 million for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation

for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief, or visit Governor Shapiro’s Budget website to learn more.

