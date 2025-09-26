Rwanda and UNITAR Host Dialogue on Peace, Governance, and the Right to Development at the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council

25 September 2025, Geneva, Switzerland - Rwanda and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) convened a high-level side event during the 60th session of the Human Rights Council on “Peace, Governance, and the Right to Development: Lessons Learned from the Great Lakes Region and Beyond.”

The event brought together experts and practitioners to examine how accountable governance, the rule of law, and inclusive institutions enable the realization of the right to development. Drawing from experiences in the Great Lakes region and beyond, panelists shared perspectives to inform practical actions for governments, UN entities, civil society, and local communities.

H.E. Urujeni Bakuramutsa, Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations in Geneva, highlighted Rwanda’s experience, emphasizing that unity has been built on the rule of law and a right-to-development agenda. She stated: “Systems had to be strengthened and continue to be improved to ensure that the cornerstone of all development is based on the rule of law. From justice, development is advancing in step: we are talking about concrete rights such as access to water, electricity, education, financial inclusion, and rising life expectancy with universal health coverage.”

Opening the discussion, Ms. Trisha Riedy, Manager and Senior Trainer at UNITAR, affirmed the Institute’s commitment to advancing governance and human rights. She stressed that “the right to development is not a privilege, it is a fundamental human right. One that must be realized through accountable governance, inclusive institutions, and the rule of law.”

Moderating the panel, Dr. Bojana Coulibaly, Political Discourse Analyst, underlined the need for decisive leadership. She noted: “Durable solutions require political courage: leaders must reject sectarianism and embrace policies that unite rather than divide.”

Panelist Dr. Alex Mvuka, Researcher and Consultant (Great Lakes Region of Africa), reflected on lessons from international and national approaches to post-conflict governance, underscoring that while strengthening state institutions has been central, lasting peace and development require participatory models that empower local actors. He pointed to Rwanda’s homegrown solutions, such as imihigo and Ubudehe, as successful initiatives demonstrating how inclusive governance can drive social transformation.

Drawing on decades of legal and field experience in the Great Lakes region, particularly in eastern DRC, Advocate Bernard Maingain stressed the consequences when impunity prevails and ethnic groups are targeted. He emphasized that hatred and divisive ideology remain present in the region and must urgently be addressed and combated at all costs.

The side event underscored the importance of Rwanda–UNITAR collaboration in spotlighting the nexus between governance, peace, and development. It brought together representatives of Permanent Missions, international NGOs, and members of the Rwandan community in Switzerland. This joint effort reflects a shared commitment to promoting rights-based development and building resilient, inclusive societies.

In closing, Ambassador Bakuramutsa thanked UNITAR and the panelists for their contributions, reiterating Rwanda’s conviction that the right to development must remain anchored in justice, inclusivity, and effective governance to achieve lasting peace.