Columbia County resident sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for possessing images and videos of child sexual exploitation

Defendant possessed more than 50,000 digital files containing child porn

AUGUSTA, GA: On September 25, 2025, a Columbia County resident was sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Perry Jason Ward, 27, of Evans, Georgia, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for possessing images of sexual exploitation of children, said Margaret E. Heap, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Ward to register as a sex offender, pay $96,000 in restitution, pay $200 in special assessments, and serve15 years of supervised release upon completion of the prison term.

“Protecting our children means stopping the creation and distribution of any materials that sexually exploits them,” said U.S. Attorney Heap. “Thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners, Defendant Ward is being held responsible for his reprehensible actions.”

As described in court documents and at sentencing, Defendant Ward used the internet to obtain 45,792 images and 4,609 videos containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The CSAM in his possession included images of infants, toddlers, and pre-pubescent children, some of which were subjected to bondage and other horrific acts of abuse.

The CSAM was discovered after the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office received multiple CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and using that information, obtained and executed a search warrant on Ward’s residence in October of 2023. Ward faces additional charges for other conduct in Columbia County Superior Court.

“Crimes that exploit children are among the most disturbing cases we investigate,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “This sentence reflects our commitment to pursuing those who traffic in child sexual abuse material and ensuring they are held accountable. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect children and remove predators from our communities.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Southern District of Georgia Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason W. Blanchard.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.