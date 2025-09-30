National Vascular Physicians Adds Two Locations, New Physician

Dr. Avinash Pillutla joins National Vascular Physicians

Vascular and interventional practice expanding throughout the mid-Atlantic region in response to demand for less invasive, less costly treatment options

Instead of spending days in a regional hospital recovering from surgery, the same condition can be treated at NVP in a couple of hours in a more comfortable setting closer to home.” — Dr. Alex Kim

GLEN BURNIE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Vascular Physicians (NVP) , an interventional radiology practice specializing in minimally invasive treatments for health conditions that once required open surgery, has announced the opening of 2 new treatment centers and the addition of a new physician.Two new treatment centers in Glen Burnie, MD and Lynchburg, VA have been opened. Each encompasses a state-of-the-art interventional suite with fluoroscopic imaging to guide procedures. Interventional radiology procedures are unique in that they require only a small nick in the skin to access the bloodstream. Fluoroscopic imaging is used by doctors to guide a catheter to the treatment site. Unlike surgery, these treatments require no cutting into the skin (and therefore no scar), no general anesthesia and no lengthy recovery. Patients can return home the same day as their procedure and resume normal activities without delay.The minimally invasive treatments performed at these new locations include treatment for vascular disease, certain types of cancers, uterine fibroids, enlarged prostate, knee osteoarthritis, spine fractures, chronic hemorrhoids and more. They have comparable outcomes to the surgical alternative but are both easier and less costly for patients.“Our new centers bring an important dimension of care to these communities,” says Dr. Alex Kim, interventional radiologist and co-founder of NVP. “We’re providing an alternative to surgery in an outpatient setting that’s more convenient for patients. Instead of having to spend days in a regional hospital recovering from surgery, the same condition can be treated at NVP in a couple of hours in a more comfortable setting closer to home.”NVP is also pleased to announce that Avinash Pillutla, MD has joined the practice, bringing the total number of NVP physicians to four. A graduate of the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth School of Medicine, he is dual board-certified in diagnostic and interventional radiology. His focus will be on embolization procedures to treat conditions such as uterine fibroids, enlarged prostate, knee osteoarthritis and more.“We’re excited to have Dr. Pillutla join our team,” said Dr. Alex Kim,. “The demand for our minimally invasive treatments is growing and Dr. Pillutla’s training and clinical expertise will be a welcome addition to the communities we serve.”-About National Vascular Physicians-National Vascular Physicians is a vascular and interventional radiology practice with locations in National Harbor, Rockville and Glen Burnie MD, and Roanoke and Lynchburg, VA. Our minimally invasive procedures treat diseases and health conditions faster, less expensively and with greater precision and safety than ever before. To learn more, visit NationalVascularPhysicians.com.

