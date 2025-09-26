Saved by the Beep Province Recognizes Test Your Smoke Alarm Day on September 28

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 26, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) have proclaimed September 28, 2025, as Test Your Smoke Alarm Day in the province.

Test Your Smoke Alarm Day encourages residents to properly install and maintain smoke alarms in their homes. This is fundamental to ensure that occupants are warned of a fire and have the time needed to escape.

According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, nearly three out of five (59 per cent) fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate.

"It is simple - working smoke alarms save lives," SPSA Fire Marshal Wayne Rodger said. "We encourage all residents to test their smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button to make sure the alarm is working. One simple beep could make all the difference in protecting you and your loved ones."

As of July 2022, all Saskatchewan residential buildings are required to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

To learn more about smoke alarms, home fire escape planning and fire safety, visit: saskpublicsafety.ca.

