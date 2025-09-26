Governor Abbott Names Deen President Of Trinity River Authority Board Of Directors
TEXAS, September 26 - September 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott named Megan Deen as president of the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors. The Authority oversees development and conservation of surface water resources of the Trinity River Basin.
Megan Deen of Fort Worth is the chief financial officer for the Fort Worth Zoological Association. She is a board member at the Trinity Valley School and a sustainer of The Junior League of Fort Worth. Additionally, she is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and the Texas Christian University (TCU) Chi Omega Chapter Advisory Board. Deen received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Accountancy from TCU.
