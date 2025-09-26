DPS Captures Convicted Drug Smuggler from Mexico in Laredo (South Texas Region)

LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) captured a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico convicted of drug smuggling during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Webb Co.

On Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, just after 11:00 a.m., a DPS Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a blue Volkswagen Jetta near Highway US 59 in Laredo. The Trooper learned that the male subject was an illegal immigrant, identified as Leodan Martinez-Angeles, 41, of Mexico. Through further investigation, the Trooper discovered that Martinez-Angeles was an aggravated deported felon who reentered the U.S. after serving prison time for conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Martinez-Angeles was arrested back in 2018 by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and convicted in 2019. After serving prison time, Martinez-Angeles was released under supervisory release and removed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (EOR) from the United States in 2020 but reentered the United States again in 2021.

DPS turned Martinez-Angeles over to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Video of the traffic stop can be seen here.

###(DPS – South Texas Region)