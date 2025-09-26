Pheasant stocking begins before youth season at three locations in the Salmon Region

Young hunters wanting to try pheasant hunting but aren’t sure where to start are invited to Idaho Fish and Game’s Youth Pheasant Hunt Saturday, Oct. 4 in Salmon. Designed for youth ages 10 to 17, participants will practice shooting at flying clay targets, learn about upland game birds and hunt pheasants with adult mentors. The popular event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is limited to 15 youth. Advanced registration is required by calling 208-756-2271, visiting the Fish and Game office in Salmon, or by registering online at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/234442. The cost is $9.75

Pheasant hunting for all ages starts Oct. 18 in the Salmon Region. As a reminder, there is a five-day delay for nonresidents participating in the general pheasant season. However, this does not apply to the youth season.

Hunters are reminded that both the Pratt Creek and Kirtley Creek properties are private land. Showing respect to the landowners and their properties is critical in keeping these areas available for hunters in the future. Hunters are required to sign in and review a copy of the map detailing where pheasant hunting is and is not allowed. Be courteous, don’t litter, drive only on main roads, avoid dwellings, farm equipment and livestock, and leave gates as you find them.

Hunting rules for these pheasant stocking areas fall under the same rules as Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) where pheasants have been stocked in the past. Hunters can find maps, stocking schedules, location codes, and hunter requirements on Fish and Game’s Pheasant Stocking webpage.

For additional rules and details, hunters should consult the current upland game seasons and rules brochure available at all license vendors, Fish and Game offices, and online.