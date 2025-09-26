Two Global Leaders in Energy Healing Announce Strategic Collaboration

Dr. Bradley Nelson, founder of Discovery Healing (left), and Ahtayaa Leigh, founder of the Academy of Energy Healing (right), announce a new collaboration to expand the reach and accessibility of energy healing modalities worldwide.

Dr. Bradley Nelson and Ahtayaa Leigh unite to launch a partnership that expands the future of energy healing and personal empowerment.

By teaching practitioners to release emotional barriers around the heart, we empower people to live with greater love, health, and purpose.” — Dr. Bradley Nelson

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new collaboration between two of the world’s leading authorities in energy healing is set to reshape the future of the field. Dr. Bradley Nelson, internationally recognized holistic physician and creator of The Emotion Code, and Ahtayaa Leigh, founder of the Academy of Energy Healing , have come together to share their complementary approaches with a global audience.Dr. Nelson, CEO of Discover Healing, has trained more than 15,000 certified practitioners in 108 countries. His work focuses on helping people identify and release “trapped emotions” that can form a Heart-Wall, often linked to emotional distress and physical discomfort.The collaboration highlights a natural progression in healing. Dr. Nelson’s work provides the foundational step of clearing accumulated emotional baggage from around the heart. Ahtayaa Leigh’s program, The Golden Ray Initiations™, then builds upon that clear foundation, offering a pathway to the next level of personal evolution by activating the inner guidance and clarity that becomes accessible once the heart is open.“We are living in a time when the world is ready for profound healing,” said Dr. Nelson. “By training practitioners to release emotional barriers around the heart, we empower people to experience more love, health, and purpose. This partnership with Ahtayaa Leigh and the Academy of Energy Healing creates a powerful, complete path for transformation.”Ahtayaa Leigh adds, “Once the heart is cleared of emotional baggage, there is an incredible strength and purpose waiting on the other side. It’s about moving from feeling stuck to feeling empowered.”To launch the collaboration, Dr. Nelson and Ahtayaa Leigh will host a free online masterclass . Attendees will learn how emotional healing serves as the foundation for deeper personal growth and can register at academyofenergyhealing.com/free-masterclass-with-dr-bradley-nelson/This partnership comes at a time when the global wellness market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with millions seeking effective, non-traditional approaches to manage stress and improve well-being. Dr. Nelson’s upcoming book, The Heart Code (Macmillan, December 2025), further highlights this growing interest, offering timely context for the collaboration.About Dr. Bradley Nelson & Discover HealingDr. Bradley Nelson is a retired holistic chiropractor and creator of The Emotion Code. Through his company Discover Healing, he has trained more than 15,000 practitioners in 108 countries. Learn more at discoverhealing.com.About Ahtayaa Leigh & the Academy of Energy HealingAhtayaa Leigh is a spiritual teacher and founder of the Academy of Energy Healing, an internationally accredited training school dedicated to advancing the field of energy healing worldwide. Through her signature modalities, including The Golden Ray Initiations™, she empowers individuals to build upon emotional wellness and activate deeper purpose, confidence, and clarity.

