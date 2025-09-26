Auditor Declares Village of Woodville as ‘Unauditable’

COLUMBUS — The Village of Woodville in Sandusky County has been declared “unauditable” for the period Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023, due to inadequate financial records to complete an audit.

The Auditor of State’s Office informed Mayor Ty Tracy and Fiscal Officer Barb Runion of the declaration in a letter, noting that auditors were unable to obtain accurate monthly bank reconciliations for the periods of Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023, and Jan. 1., 2024, through the present; bank statements for January and February of 2024; deposit and bank statements supporting a specified receipt; two purchase orders from Dec. 1, 2023; and the minutes from Village Council meetings from July 2025 through the present.

Within 90 days from the date of the letter, the Village of Woodville must revise its financial records and provide the data necessary to complete the audit. Failure to bring accounts, records, and reports into an auditable condition may result in legal action pursuant to Ohio Rev. Code § 117.42. This action may result in the Attorney General issuing a subpoena for Tracy and Runion to explain their failure to bring accounts, records, and reports into an auditable condition. Additionally, the Attorney General may file suit to compel the preparation and/or production of the necessary information to complete an audit.

Should assistance in correcting these deficiencies be needed, the village may contact the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services division or an independent accounting firm to obtain the necessary help. However, the Auditor of State’s Office will not consider a failure to act in a timely manner or the inability to meet auditors’ schedule as a mitigating factor to extend the 90-day period.

