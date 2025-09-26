Minister Ronald Lamola: Closing remarks at Second G20 Foreign Minsters’ Meeting

Your Excellences,

I would like to thank you all for your attendance and constructive participation in this Second G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting under South Africa’s G20 Presidency. We further thank the United Nations Secretary-General, HE Mr Antonio Guterres and his team for the invaluable support and partnership for this event.

The meeting was opened by HE President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa who, inter alia, welcomed Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegations, and elaborated on South Africa’s priorities.

Allow me to briefly recap the discussion we had today, which will be presented and distributed as a Chair’s Summary.

This was a robust and important session. We heard from G20 and many UN Member States and International Organisations on the topic of The United Nations at 80: Reaffirming peace as a path to sustainable economic development.

Recognising the unique opportunity of the UN’s 80th Anniversary, the meeting sought to renew our collective commitment to its Charter and its Principles and Purposes. Foreign Ministers and representatives of international organisations urged all nations to unite in a spirit of solidarity, equality, and sustainability to create a more peaceful, just, and prosperous world.

We reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to multilateralism and to the central role of the United Nations in advancing peace, sustainable development, and human rights.

The meeting recognised the need to promote justice and accountability as prerequisites for inclusive and sustainable economic development.

The Ministers acknowledged that, while the G20 remains a forum for international economic collaboration, ongoing geopolitical tensions pose significant risks to global economic stability and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The meeting further stressed the need to enhance financing for development, particularly in fragile and conflict-affected regions. Many members highlighted the need for Africa’s rightful place in shaping the future of the global economy and that the G20 has an opportunity to ensure that Africa is not left behind.

The meeting noted that, eighty years after the founding of the United Nations, the world confronts a complex polycrisis—a convergence of political, economic, environmental, and security threats that erodes global cooperation.

The meeting acknowledged the growing complexity and diversity of threats to international peace and security. In this context, Ministers emphasised the urgent need to reform the United Nations, particularly its Security Council, to ensure it is fit for purpose and capable of responding effectively to contemporary global challenges.

The meeting acknowledged the interdependence of peace, sustainable development, and human rights. In this regard, Ministers recognised the importance of supporting initiatives that link peacebuilding, justice and accountability with economic recovery and resilience.

The meeting affirmed the commitment to enhancing cooperation between the G20 and the United Nations, with the aim of fostering a peaceful, sustainable, and prosperous world.

The meeting called on G20 nations and all other UN members to adhere to international law, particularly the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

There was an understanding that the G20 must invest in solutions that address the root causes of conflict and underdevelopment.

The meeting acknowledged that promoting inclusive economic growth is key to stability, which is necessary to address inequality, poverty, and marginalisation.

Ministers emphasised the immense importance of strengthening the multilateral trading system. Ministers further noted the need for holistic approach to further address the imbalances of the global economic order including the reform of financial institutions. To this end, Ministers called for the reform of the International Financial Institutions and the World Trade Organisation.

Excellences, with regard to the issues of efficiency and effectiveness, streamlining the agenda should not lead to the legitimacy of the G20 being questioned, a legitimacy which is based on the inclusiveness of the agenda. Efficiency and effectiveness should not be at the expense of dismantling the normative agenda.

The G20@20 Review commissioned under South Africa’s Presidency is intended to make our group, a more focused and impactful force for peace, stability and growth. Preliminary results from the initial Review reflect that there is overwhelming commitment to the G20’s role as a platform for purposeful multilateral dialogue.

As I conclude, allow me to thank the G20 Troika for their support for this Second G20 Foreign Minsters’ Meeting.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates