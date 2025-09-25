Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Participation at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the Sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 25 September 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan attended the 2nd G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, on 25 September 2025, at the invitation of the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Ronald Lamola.

At the G20 FMM, Minister Balakrishnan delivered a statement on behalf of the Global Governance Group (3G), which comprises 30 small- and medium-sized UN member states. [1] He reaffirmed the importance of a rules-based multilateral system and inclusive global governance in addressing emerging challenges. Minister Balakrishnan also emphasised the 3G’s commitment to support and actively contribute to South Africa’s G20 Presidency, and the G20 process. The full text of Minister Balakrishnan’s remarks is appended.

[1] The 3G comprises the following Member States of the United Nations: Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Chile, Costa Rica, Finland, Guatemala, Jamaica, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, San Marino, Senegal, Singapore, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, and Viet Nam.

STATEMENT OF THE GLOBAL GOVERNANCE GROUP (3G)

2ND G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS’ MEETING (FMM)

25 SEPTEMBER 2025, NEW YORK

Chairperson, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa

1 I am honoured to deliver this statement on behalf of the Global Governance Group, or 3G, an informal and diverse grouping of 30 small and medium-sized states. Established to promote greater engagement between the G20 and the wider UN membership, the 3G remains committed to advancing more inclusive and effective global governance.

2 The global order is undergoing fundamental shifts. In such uncertain times, a rules-based multilateral system is even more essential. The G20, comprising major players across different regions, must act as a platform for dialogue and practical cooperation.

3 South Africa’s approach of opening the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to all UN member states embodies the spirit of open and flexible multilateralism.

4 We also commend the South African Presidency’s theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, and its focus on fostering international cooperation in key areas of concern, such as the need to mobilise predictable financing for development and supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which remain critical drivers of economic growth and job creation. The 3G encourages the G20 to collaborate closely with the UN in these and other areas.

5 The G20@20 Review is timely. International institutions must reform to adapt to new realities. The UN’s UN@80 Initiative and the adoption of the Compromiso de Sevilla at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) reflects this momentum, aiming to review mandates and strengthen global responsiveness. Similarly, the G20 must evolve to remain inclusive, efficient, and fit-for-purpose. This means balancing open trade, sound economic policy, and appropriate social safeguards, while strengthening resilience. Sustained dialogue amid differences remains fundamental for global stability. Small and medium-sized states are especially susceptible to shocks and have a vital stake in the rules-based order.

6 Looking ahead, the 3G stands ready to support and actively contribute to South Africa’s Presidency. We will continue submitting annual non-papers to the G20 and serve as a bridge between the G20 and wider UN membership.

7 In closing, the 3G appreciates South Africa’s leadership and meaningful cooperation, and looks forward to our continued partnership with the G20, including under the US Presidency in 2026.

8 Thank you.

