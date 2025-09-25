Exchange of Congratulatory Messages to Commemorate 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Singapore and Thailand

The Republic of Singapore and the Kingdom of Thailand established diplomatic relations on 20 September 1965. To commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan exchanged messages with Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow. The texts of the messages from Prime Minister Wong and Minister Balakrishnan are appended.

Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul

25 September 2025

His Excellency Anutin Charnvirakul

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

Kingdom of Thailand

Your Excellency,

I extend my warmest congratulations to you and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries on 20 September 2025.

Singapore and Thailand share a long history of friendship and partnership. Over the past 60 years, our ties have grown to encompass many areas of cooperation, including defence, trade and investment, education, and culture. In recent years, we also deepened our collaboration through significant initiatives such as the world’s first cross-border payment system in April 2021, the Thailand-Singapore Depository Receipts Linkage in May 2023, and most recently, the Implementation Agreement on Carbon Credits Collaboration.

I look forward to working with you to further advance our relations and to expand our collaboration in new and emerging areas, such as sustainability and the digital economy, for the benefit of both our peoples.

I wish you good health, happiness, and continued success.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong

Letter from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow

25 September 2025

His Excellency Sihasak Phuangketkeow

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Kingdom of Thailand

Your Excellency,

I extend my best wishes to you on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Thailand on 20 September 2025. This momentous occasion underscores the enduring and multi-faceted partnership between our two countries.

This close and warm relationship has grown from strength to strength since the establishment of diplomatic relations 60 years ago. Our friendship is underpinned by close defence cooperation, robust economic links, and strong people-to-people ties. We continue to build on this solid foundation to explore new areas of cooperation, including in emerging areas such as sustainability and the digital economy. These collaborations have the potential to create new economic value, both bilaterally and regionally. I look forward to working with you to take the Singapore–Thailand relationship to even greater heights.

I wish you good health, happiness, and continued success.

Yours sincerely,

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN