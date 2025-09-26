MEC Sipho Hlomuka on advanced R900 million for payment of basic allocation to schools
The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, wishes to clarify that the R900 million advanced to the Department of Education by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury is not a bailout, but rather an advance, which will be recovered in the new year January, February and March 2026.
“This advance which was made in June 2025, ensured the timely payment of norms and standards, thereby safeguarding the smooth functioning of schools and continuity in the provision of quality education across the province of KwaZulu-Natal,” said KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.
Enquiries:
Muzi Mahlambi
Head of Communication
Cell: 082 519 1420
Mlu Mtshali
Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 082 088 5060
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.