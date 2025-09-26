KwaZulu-Natal Education on re-opening of Zululand District Offices in Ulundi administration building

The Acting Head of Department for Education has engaged the Head of Department for Public Works regarding the ongoing challenges faced since the closure of the Zululand District Offices in Ulundi. The offices were closed in February 2025 after a storm damaged a portion of the administration building.

Following constructive engagement, an agreement was reached to dispatch joint teams from both departments to the site on 22 September 2025 for inspection and assessment. This collaborative effort aimed to accelerate the restoration of the building and normalise operations.

It is with great pleasure that the Department of Education confirms a positive outcome from this engagement. The Department of Public Works has indicated that there is a strong possibility that Zululand District officials will return to their offices in due course.

The Department of Public Works will begin cleaning and undertake minor repairs from 23 September 2025 to ensure the space is once again fit for occupation.

The Department of Education extends its sincere gratitude to the Department of Public Works for its prompt action and decisive response to this matter.

