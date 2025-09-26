MEC Tertuis Simmers on conclusion of talks with São Paulo counterparts ahead of Regional Leaders Summit

Western Cape benchmarks infrastructure and governance best practices in São Paulo ahead of Regional Leaders Summit

The Western Cape Government has concluded a successful engagement with its counterparts of São Paulo, Brazil, as part of preparations ahead of the 12th Regional Leaders’ Summit (RLS) to be held Cape Town in November 2025 under the theme “Growth through Economic Resilience”.

The visit served as an important benchmarking exercise, particularly in the field of infrastructure development and logistics, where São Paulo, a city of 20 million people, enjoys global recognition for its advanced systems in road networks, port management, and urban planning.

In addition to infrastructure, the engagement focused on several key areas of cooperation, including:

Economic development and tourism - strengthening trade and investment ties;

Innovation and technology - advancing collaboration in artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and future industries;

Climate change and sustainability - sharing strategies for resilience; and

Safety and security - studying São Paulo’s State Military Police model, which supports the Western Cape’s call for the devolution of policing powers.

Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers said, “São Paulo has demonstrated how infrastructure and logistics, when planned and executed at scale, can unlock sustainable economic growth. This benchmarking visit has provided valuable lessons that we can adapt for the Western Cape as we strive to build smarter infrastructure, boost trade, and create safer communities.

Our partnerships are not just symbolic, they are practical steps to deliver the vision of ‘Growth through Economic Resilience’ for our province and its residents.”

By drawing lessons from São Paulo’s successes, the Western Cape is reinforcing its commitment to building future fit infrastructure, stronger economies, and safer communities, in line with the 12th RLS’s theme and goals.

These international partnerships underscore the Western Cape’s proactive approach to global cooperation, ensuring that the province continues to learn, innovate, and deliver opportunities for its residents.

