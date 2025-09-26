IgA Nephropathy Treatment Market to Hit $3.24 Billion by 2033, Fueled by ACE Inhibitors & Novel Therapies

IgA Nephropathy Treatment Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the IgA nephropathy treatment market was valued at US$ 759.50 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 3,238.53 million by 2033, growing at a robust CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. The market’s expansion is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of IgA nephropathy, an increase in diagnosis rates due to enhanced screening programs, and a growing geriatric population with co-morbid conditions. North America dominates the market due to higher diagnosis and treatment rates, supported by well-established healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of novel therapies. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region presents lucrative opportunities for expansion, owing to its large patient pool and increasing awareness of newly approved drugs.The global IgA nephropathy treatment market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by advancements in medical therapies and increased awareness of kidney-related disorders. IgA nephropathy, also referred to as Berger’s disease, is a chronic kidney condition caused by the accumulation of immunoglobulin A (IgA) in the glomeruli. Affecting predominantly adults between 30 and 40 years of age, this disease often progresses silently until significant kidney damage occurs. As a result, early detection and targeted treatment strategies have become essential in preventing end-stage renal disease and improving patient quality of life. The market encompasses a range of therapeutic options, including ACE inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, corticosteroids, SGLT2 inhibitors, endothelin receptor antagonists, and emerging novel therapies.

Key Highlights from the Report:➤ The global IgA nephropathy treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2025 to 2033.➤ North America currently leads the market due to high diagnosis rates and accessibility to advanced treatments.➤ ACE inhibitors hold the largest share in the drug segment, accounting for 34.5% of the market in 2024.➤ Novel therapies like Fabhalta, Vanrafia, and FILSPARI are reshaping the treatment landscape.➤ High drug costs remain a key restraint, limiting widespread adoption in uninsured populations.➤ Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are expected to witness significant growth due to increasing awareness and adoption of new therapies.Recent Developments:United States: Recent Industry Developments1. In August 2025, Calliditas Therapeutics received FDA approval for TARPEYO™, a targeted therapy for IgA nephropathy, providing a new treatment option for patients with progressive kidney disease.2. In July 2025, Omeros Corporation initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial for narsoplimab in IgA nephropathy, targeting the lectin pathway of the complement system.3. In June 2025, Roxall Medical partnered with U.S. nephrology centers to evaluate novel biologics and combination therapies aimed at reducing proteinuria and slowing disease progression.Europe: Recent Industry Developments1. In July 2025, Chiesi Farmaceutici expanded European access to IgA nephropathy therapies, collaborating with kidney foundations across Italy, France, and Germany.2. In June 2025, Travere Therapeutics launched real-world evidence studies in Europe to assess long-term efficacy and safety of IgA nephropathy treatments.3. In May 2025, Ipsen initiated a pan-European clinical program to investigate emerging complement inhibitors in IgA nephropathy patients.Japan: Recent Industry Developments:1. In July 2025, Torii Pharmaceutical began clinical evaluation of next-generation therapies for IgA nephropathy, targeting reduction in proteinuria and preservation of renal function.2. In June 2025, Daiichi Sankyo partnered with Japanese nephrology centers to develop novel oral therapies for IgA nephropathy management.3. In May 2025, Astellas Pharma expanded its research on immune-modulating agents for chronic kidney disease, focusing on IgA nephropathy.Company Insights:• Novartis AG• Travere Therapeutics, Inc.• CSL Vifor• Retrophin, Inc.• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Market Segmentation:By Disease Type:The IgA Nephropathy market is primarily segmented into Primary IgA Nephropathy and Secondary IgA Nephropathy. Primary IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, represents the majority of cases and is characterized by the deposition of IgA antibodies in the glomeruli, leading to progressive kidney damage. Secondary IgA nephropathy occurs as a complication of other underlying conditions such as liver disease, infections, or autoimmune disorders. While primary IgA nephropathy drives most of the market demand due to its higher prevalence, secondary IgA nephropathy contributes to the market through specialized treatment protocols and targeted therapy approaches.By Drug:The IgA Nephropathy treatment market is segmented by drug type, including ACE Inhibitors, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonists (DEARAs), SGLT2 Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ETA), and Others. ACE inhibitors and ARBs remain the first-line treatments, widely prescribed to control blood pressure and reduce proteinuria. DEARAs and ETAs are emerging therapies targeting kidney protection and slowing disease progression, while SGLT2 inhibitors are increasingly used for renal benefits beyond diabetes management. Corticosteroids are used in moderate-to-severe cases to reduce inflammation, and the “Others” category includes novel biologics, complement inhibitors, and investigational therapies that are expanding treatment options in the pipeline.By Gender:The market segmentation by gender includes male and female patients. Epidemiological studies indicate a slightly higher prevalence of IgA nephropathy in males compared to females, particularly in North America and Europe. Treatment strategies and outcomes may vary between genders due to differences in disease progression, hormonal influences, and response to therapy. Gender-specific awareness campaigns and clinical studies are also shaping market trends, particularly in regions with higher disease incidence among males.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=iga-nephropathy-treatment-market Regional Insights:Geographically, the IgA Nephropathy market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a significant share owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels, and the availability of innovative therapeutics. Europe also shows strong market growth, driven by clinical trials and reimbursement support for novel therapies. Asia Pacific is emerging rapidly due to increasing disease prevalence, rising healthcare expenditure, and expanding access to treatment in countries like China, Japan, and India. South America, the Middle East, and Africa represent smaller but steadily growing markets, with growth driven by healthcare modernization, increased diagnosis rates, and government initiatives to improve renal care.Market Dynamics:Market DriversThe growth of the IgA nephropathy treatment market is fueled by continuous innovation in product development, coupled with novel drug approvals. Previously, treatment options were limited to supportive care, including immunosuppressive drugs and RAS inhibitors. Recent approvals, such as Fabhalta (iptacopan), Vanrafia (atrasentan), and FILSPARI (sparsentan), have revolutionized the market by offering targeted treatment approaches. These therapies help prevent further nephron loss and reduce complications from existing kidney damage, significantly improving patient outcomes. Enhanced screening programs and rising disease awareness also contribute to the increasing diagnosis and treatment rates worldwide.Market RestraintsDespite the promising growth, the high cost of approved therapies acts as a major market restraint. For instance, FILSPARI can cost approximately US$ 160,000 per patient per year, while Tarpeyo (oral budesonide) may reach up to US$ 19,000 per treatment cycle. Long-term treatment requirements further amplify the financial burden, limiting accessibility for patients without comprehensive insurance coverage. Additionally, new therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, expected to enter the market soon, are anticipated to have even higher costs, potentially restraining widespread adoption.Market OpportunitiesThe IgA nephropathy market presents significant opportunities due to the high unmet needs among patients. Novel therapies targeting specific pathogenic pathways are expected to gain rapid adoption. Moreover, emerging regions like Asia-Pacific offer potential for growth as healthcare infrastructure improves and awareness campaigns expand. Strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, and continued investment in clinical research can further propel market growth. Reasons to Buy the Report:✔ Comprehensive analysis of the global IgA nephropathy treatment market from 2025 to 2033.✔ Insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing market growth.✔ Detailed segmentation by drug type, disease type, gender, and region.✔ Competitive landscape with strategic profiling of leading market players.✔ Forecasting of market trends and future growth opportunities for informed decision-making.

Conclusion:The IgA nephropathy treatment market is poised for significant growth, driven by innovative drug approvals, increasing awareness, and rising prevalence of the disease. While high therapy costs remain a challenge, emerging treatment options and expanding markets in regions like Asia-Pacific provide substantial growth opportunities. Pharmaceutical companies investing in novel therapies and strategic collaborations are likely to benefit from the expanding market, ultimately improving patient outcomes and transforming the management of IgA nephropathy globally.

Related Reports:

