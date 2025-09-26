5G in Aviation Market Growth Opportunities and Emerging Trends by Analysis of Key Vendors like OneWeb, Gogo Inc

5G in Aviation Demands

5G in Aviation Market by Communication Infrastructure, Technology, and End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 5G in aviation market size was valued at $0.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030.The growth of the global 5G in aviation market is driven by growth in air passenger traffic across the globe, rise in inclination toward R&D activities for 5G network and related technology development, and changing aviation industry outlook.Download Report (273 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07103 Furthermore, growth in smart airports development activities and advancement of the commercial aircraft for improved safety, convenience and efficiency are anticipated to support the growth for 5G in aviation in the near future. In 2020, by considering the communication infrastructure of the 5G in aviation, Small cell has witnessed leading market share. Moreover, eMBB technology based 5G in aviation is expected to witness a leading market growth and dominate the market share by end of the forecast period.In addition, market participants are entering into long term agreements and contracts with end users such as aviation industry players to gain competitive advantage in the global market. North America dominates the 5G in aviation market in the year 2020. The U.S., Germany, the UK, China, and India are expected to be the emerging countries in the global 5G in aviation market.The global 5G in aviation market is a fairly consolidated market with limited number of players operating in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in agreement, collaboration, contract, investment, partnership, product development, and product launch.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-in-aviation-market/purchase-options The report offers detailed segmentation of the global 5G in aviation market based on communication infrastructure, technology, end use, and region.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.List of companies profiled of the global 5G in aviation industry analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems, Inc., Gogo Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Inseego Corp., Nokia Corporation, OneWeb, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Smartsky Networks, LLC, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07103 Similar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:5G in Defense Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-in-defense-market-A10564 Micro Drone Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-drone-market-A13679

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.