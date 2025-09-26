Beatbot Aquasense 2 Pro by Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd Wins Gold in A' Robotics Awards

Beatbot Aquasense 2 Pro

Innovative Smart Pool Robot Recognized for Advanced Technology and Eco-Friendly Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of robotics design, has announced Beatbot Aquasense 2 Pro by Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional innovation and impact of the Beatbot Aquasense 2 Pro within the robotics industry.The Beatbot Aquasense 2 Pro addresses key challenges in the pool cleaning industry, offering a smart, efficient, and environmentally friendly solution. By integrating advanced features such as automatic float and sink technology, intelligent path planning, and water quality management, this innovative design aligns with the evolving needs and standards of the robotics industry, delivering practical benefits to users and stakeholders alike.The Beatbot Aquasense 2 Pro stands out in the market with its pioneering technologies and thoughtful design. It employs an eco-friendly IMR process for its exterior, ensuring durability and corrosion resistance while minimizing environmental impact. The robot's streamlined appearance, inspired by the graceful curves of water waves, enhances its visual appeal and user-friendliness. With its comprehensive intelligent cleaning capabilities, the Aquasense 2 Pro sets a new standard for efficiency and performance in pool maintenance.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd's commitment to innovation and excellence. The award not only celebrates the achievements of the Aquasense 2 Pro but also motivates the company to continue pushing the boundaries of robotics design. By inspiring future projects and influencing industry standards, Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd aims to drive positive change and advancement in the field of pool cleaning robotics.Beatbot Aquasense 2 Pro was designed by the talented team at Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd, including Huiming Zhang, Qiangqiang Li, and Peihang Wang. Their expertise in robotics, consumer electronics, and product development has been instrumental in creating this award-winning design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Beatbot Technology Co., LtdFounded in July 2022, Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd has R&D centers and marketing centers in Suzhou and Shenzhen. With a team of over 180 professionals from leading robotics and consumer electronics companies, Beatbot Technology focuses on developing innovative pool cleaning solutions. The company has released its first-generation product at CES 2024, showcasing advanced technologies and a user-centric approach. Beatbot Technology has secured substantial funding, enabling further research, talent acquisition, and market expansion.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate innovation, skill, and significant impact within the Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design category. Winners are selected based on rigorous criteria, including efficiency, safety, adaptability, aesthetics, and technological integration. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further advancement and inspiring future generations of designers in the robotics industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through good design, the A' Design Award celebrates innovative designs across various industries, including the Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design category. The competition welcomes entries from pioneering designers, inventive agencies, forward-thinking companies, and prominent manufacturers worldwide. By providing a global platform for recognition and exposure, the A' Design Award aims to drive the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of robotics design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://roboticsaward.com

