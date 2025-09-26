Chlorella-Derived Whole-Food Colours Market to Reach USD 171.7 Million by 2035, Driven by Natural Ingredient Innovation

Chlorella-Derived Whole-Food Colours Market

Prominent players include Fermentalg SA, Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, Parry Nutraceuticals, Qingdao Green Land Bio-Engineering, and Shenzhen Haoxin.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global chlorella-derived whole-food colours market is entering a high-growth phase as food, beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries increasingly shift toward clean-label, plant-based colouring solutions. Valued at USD 95.0 million in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 171.7 million by 2035, recording an impressive CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This represents an absolute growth of USD 80.0 million, reflecting the strong adoption of chlorella-based pigments in natural colour formulations.As global consumers demand healthier, additive-free products, chlorella-derived whole-food colours are gaining traction for their functional benefits, high nutrient profile, and eco-friendly sourcing. The rise of sustainable food ingredients, cosmetic formulations, and nutraceutical products is further driving adoption.Market Drivers: Clean-Label Movement, Functional Benefits, and Sustainability:Rising Demand for Clean-Label Food & BeveragesWith consumer preference shifting toward chemical-free and naturally sourced ingredients, chlorella-based colours are emerging as a preferred alternative to synthetic dyes. Their application in bakery products, beverages, confectionery, and plant-based foods ensures vibrant hues without compromising on safety or nutritional value.Expansion into Cosmetics and Personal CareThe cosmetics industry is adopting algae-derived pigments to meet the growing demand for vegan and cruelty-free formulations. Chlorella-derived colourants are increasingly used in skincare, haircare, and decorative cosmetics, combining natural appeal with functional properties such as antioxidant support.Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical ApplicationsChlorella colours are being incorporated into dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals to enhance product appeal while offering potential bioactive benefits. Their high chlorophyll content provides additional health-promoting value, aligning with the growing nutraceutical trend.Technological Advancements in ProcessingInnovations in spray-drying, freeze-drying, solvent extraction, and supercritical fluid extraction are improving colour intensity, stability, and bioavailability. Manufacturers are developing specialty formulations and high-concentration extracts to meet diverse industrial needs.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here:For more on methodology and market coverage, visit: https://www.factmr.com/about-company Competitive Landscape:The chlorella-derived whole-food colours market is moderately consolidated, with key players expanding through strategic partnerships, R&D investments, and global distribution networks.Key players in the chlorella-derived whole-food colours market include:Fermentalg SAEarthrise Nutritionals LLCParry NutraceuticalsQingdao Green Land Bio-EngineeringShenzhen Haoxin Natural Color Co.Companies are focusing on eco-friendly production, higher extraction efficiency, and product innovation, ensuring consistent supply for food, cosmetics, and pharma industries.Recent DevelopmentsMarch 2024 – Fermentalg SA launched a new chlorella-derived liquid colourant designed for beverages, providing high stability under varying pH and heat conditions.September 2024 – Parry Nutraceuticals expanded its chlorella cultivation facility in India to increase production capacity and meet rising global demand.February 2025 – Earthrise Nutritionals announced a collaboration with a U.S.-based cosmetic brand to introduce chlorella-coloured skincare formulations.Chlorella-Derived Whole-Food Colours Market Segmentation:The market can be segmented across product type, application, source concentration, processing method, distribution channel, and region, reflecting the wide-ranging adoption of these natural pigments.By Product Type: Powder colours and liquid colours serve varied industrial requirements, with powders widely used in packaged foods and liquids gaining popularity in beverages and cosmetics.By Application: Key uses span across food & beverage industry, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceuticals, each driving adoption through clean-label and functional innovations.By Source Concentration: Standard concentration extracts dominate, while high-concentration extracts and specialty formulations are expanding for premium applications.By Processing Method: Techniques such as spray-drying, freeze-drying, solvent extraction, and supercritical fluid extraction define quality, colour stability, and scalability.By Distribution Channel: Supply occurs through direct sales, distributors, online platforms, and specialty suppliers, enabling global reach and access to niche industries.By Region: North America and Western Europe lead adoption due to stringent regulations on artificial additives, while East Asia and South Asia-Pacific are witnessing rapid growth fueled by rising consumer awareness and expanding food processing sectors.Country-Wise OutlookUnited States – Clean-Label LeaderHigh demand for natural food colours, strict regulatory standards, and innovation in nutraceuticals drive U.S. market growth.Europe – Strong Regulatory PushCountries like Germany, the U.K., and France are at the forefront of banning artificial colours, pushing manufacturers toward chlorella-derived alternatives.Asia-Pacific – Fastest Growth RegionChina, Japan, and India are witnessing rapid adoption due to rising health-conscious populations, expansion in functional foods, and government support for sustainable agriculture.Future Outlook: Natural, Nutrient-Rich, and Globally IntegratedThe next decade will see chlorella-derived whole-food colours evolve with:Eco-Friendly Cultivation – Scaling production through sustainable algae farming.High-Concentration Extracts – Delivering superior pigment intensity and application flexibility.Digital Supply Chain Integration – Online distribution and AI-driven demand forecasting.Functional Colourants – Combining pigmentation with nutritional and health benefits.By 2035, the Chlorella-Derived Whole-Food Colours Market will not only redefine food colouring but also position itself as a functional, sustainable, and health-aligned alternative to synthetic dyes.Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Natural Food Color Market Outlook (2023 to 2033) - https://www.factmr.com/report/3064/natural-food-color-market Organic Food Color Market Outlook from 2025 to 2035 - https://www.factmr.com/report/organic-food-color-market Natural Food Color Additive Market Outlook (2023 to 2033) - https://www.factmr.com/report/4170/natural-food-color-additives-market Lake Food Colors Market Outlook (2023 to 2033) - https://www.factmr.com/report/lake-food-colors-market Editor’s NoteFact.MR is a global market research and consulting firm, delivering actionable insights across diverse industries. Our research on the Chlorella-Derived Whole-Food Colours Market is based on in-depth analysis, expert interviews, and evaluation of technological advancements and regional market trends. With rising consumer demand for natural, sustainable, and nutrient-rich ingredients, our reports help businesses seize opportunities and navigate challenges in this fast-evolving sector.

