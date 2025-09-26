Health commemorates World Environmental Health Day, 25 to 26 Sept

The Department of Health will this week commemorate the World Environmental Health Day to raise awareness about the impact of environmental factors on public health and health threats that need urgent attention through coordinated action.

This year’s theme focuses “Clean Air, Healthy People”, which highlights air pollution as a major global health threat, causing millions of premature deaths and severe illnesses like asthma and heart disease. Clean air is fundamental to health.

The World Health Assembly adopted a crucial resolution on air quality and health in 2015 in recognition of air pollution as a risk factor for noncommunicable diseases such as ischaemic heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and cancer, and the economic toll they take.

According to the World Health Organization, almost all of the global population (99%) breathe air that exceeds WHO guidelines limits and contains high levels of pollutants, with low- and middle-income countries suffering from the highest exposures.

The Department, in collaboration with various stakeholders including WHO, International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH), South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and National Association of Environmental Health in South Africa, will use this year`s campaign to advocate for clean air policies and honour the invaluable contributions of environmental health professionals, stakeholders and educators worldwide.

The two-day event will convene key stakeholders including academics, environmental health experts, policy makers and health professionals to explore strategies for improving air quality, reducing pollution, and driving evidence-based, community-led policies that support and promote clean, healthy and sustainable environments for all.

The two-day commemorative event will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, 25 – Friday, 26 September 2025

Venue: Birchwood Hotel & O R Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg

Time: 09h00

