Whey Protein Ingredients Market Overall Study Report 2022-2031 | Glanbia plc, Arla Foods, Cargill Incorporation

Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2031

Potential health benefits of dairy nutritional & nutraceutical ingredient, high demand for milk-based ingredients in skin & hair care cosmetics drive the market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whey protein ingredients market size was generated $12.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.39% from 2022 to 2031.Factors such as potential health benefits of dairy nutritional and nutraceutical ingredients, high demand for milk-based ingredients in skin and hair care cosmetics, and easy availability of caseins and caseinate drive the growth of the global whey protein ingredients market. Moreover, the demand for nutraceutical ingredients from the food processing sector is on a significant increase, which in turn, is presenting new opportunities in the upcoming years.Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2063 Rising innovation in the product line where whey protein ingredients remains the key ingredient and increasing influence of advertisement are some of the major factors, which are driving the growth of the protein market.Whey proteins are derived from whey during the cheese production and are known for improving athletic performance. They are an alternative to milk for lactose intolerant people. Rise in the consumption of whey protein ingredients as functional food and dietary supplements among consumers increase the demand for whey protein ingredients. Increase in proportions of millennial population (people aged between 20s and 30s) actively participating in casual sports and regular exercises give more importance to enhanced protein intake. This factor fuels the demand for nutritional drinks and supplements. Furthermore, whey protein ingredients are utilized in meat products owing to its solubility, water-binding & viscosity, emulsification, adhesion, gelation, and organoleptic characteristics. Moreover, whey protein concentrates are used to adhere breadcrumbs or batter to meat, and hence rheological characteristics of meat are retained. Furthermore, moisture retaining property of whey protein concentrate during meat processing also boosts the Whey Protein Ingredients Market Growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/whey-protein-ingredients-market/purchase-options The global whey protein ingredients market witnesses vivid opportunities due to increase in awareness among consumers for protein healthy diet. Moreover, whey protein concentrate is a nutritional supplement manufactured after the whey is passed through defiltration, ultrafiltration, electro dialysis, and ion-exchange processes. Whey protein concentrate is obtained upon the removal of certain percentage of non-protein constituents from pasteurized whey derived from cheese processing. Whey protein concentrate consists of low levels of carbohydrates (lactose). The percentage of protein in lower end concentrates ranges from 30% to 90%.Moreover, consumption of whey protein concentrate powder as supplements has increased owing to regular recommendations by dieticians and doctors in response to a wider set of customers demand for protein supplements in their diets.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2063 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global whey protein ingredients industry analyzed in the research include Arla Foods, Cargill Incorporation, Hilmar Cheese Company, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd., Carberry Food Ingredients, Glanbia plc, Davisco Food International, Maple Island Incorporation, and Dairy Farmers of America.Trending Reports:Algae Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/algae-protein-market-A12704 Fungal Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fungal-protein-market-A12366 Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-ingredients-market-A07178

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.