Commerce Department seeks comment on investigation of imported PPE, medical equipment for possible tariffs 

The Department of Commerce Sept. 24 released a notice seeking public comment on an investigation it launched Sept. 2 on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables and medical equipment under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The provision authorizes the president to impose tariffs or other trade restrictions if an investigation determines that the importation of particular goods affects national security. The department is seeking comment on a range of criteria, including the current and projected demand for PPE, medical consumables and medical equipment; the extent to which production can meet demand; the role of foreign supply chains in meeting U.S. demand; the concentration of U.S. imports of those products and more. Comments are being accepted for 21 days following publication in the Sept. 26 Federal Register. 

Pharmaceuticals are being covered in a separate Section 232 investigation that was announced in April

