Data Center Transfer Switches & Switchgears Market to Hit $4.86 Billion by 2029 – TBRC Exclusive Report

Data Center Transfer Switches & Switchgears Market to Hit $4.86 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $4.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market Worth?

The market size for data center transfer switches and switchgears has witnessed a significant expansion over recent years. This market is predicted to increase from a value of $3.00 billion in 2024 to $3.32 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Factors contributing to its growth during the historic period includes the mounting dependency on cloud services, the construction of hyperscale data centers, growing demand for backup power solutions, increased spending on enterprise IT, and the rise in both internet accessibility and digitalization.

The market size for data center transfer switches and switchgears is projected to undergo fast growth in the coming years. The increase is anticipated to reach $4.86 billion by 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The predicted growth during the forecast period can be credited to an upsurge in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning workloads, an amplified focus on the integration of green energy, escalating regulatory attention on energy efficacy, increased investments in hyperscale facilities, and an amplified necessity for a consistent flow of power. The forecast period is expected to show key trends including advancements in smart and IoT-enabled switchgear, progressive modular and scalable architectures, innovation in AI-driven power management systems, the inclusion of renewable energy with transfer switches, and high-level real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market?

The growth of the data center transfer switches and switchgears market is predicted to be fueled by the rising shift towards smart grids. Smart grids are sophisticated electricity networks that incorporate digital communication, real-time monitoring, and automation technologies to enhance power generation, transmission, distribution's efficiency, dependability, security, and sustainability. The growing need for effective energy management is prompting the adoption of smart grids, which provide real-time power utilization monitoring and optimization. Data center transfer switches and switchgears provide critical support by facilitating smooth, dependable, and secure data communication between devices, systems, and control centers, thus improving grid operations' efficiency. For instance, as reported by Gov.uk in May 2023, there were 32.4 million functioning smart and advanced meters in Great Britain, making up 57% of all meters. Consequently, the escalating shift towards smart grids serves as a key driving factor for the expansion of the data center transfer switches and switchgears market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market?

Major players include:

• Tescom Elektronik Anonim Şirketi

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Grid Solutions LLC

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Socomec Group

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Ltd.

• Cummins Inc.

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Emerson Electric Co.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market In The Globe?

A focus on the development of advanced technologies is currently being exhibited by leading companies in the switchgears and data center transfer switches market, such as the high endurance mechanism (HEM) equipped with proprietary blow-on technology. This innovation aims to provide solutions that are incredibly reliable and long-lasting, elevating system safety, and enabling continuous operations in high-importance data center environments. HEM, incorporated with patented blow-on technology, is a sophisticated switch design that augments reliability and longevity through the use of electromagnetic forces to securely and promptly close contacts even in severe fault current situations. Cummins Inc., a power technology firm from the US, for instance, rolled out the UL1008-certified transfer switches, which integrated a Bypass Isolation Transfer Switch solution, in March 2023. These modern switches enhance reliability and ease maintenance of critical power systems, catering to the increasing necessity for durable backup power in healthcare facilities and data centers. Marking Cummins' foray into next-gen power transfer solutions, this product aims to establish new safety and uptime benchmarks in the industry while reducing maintenance downtime by 50% compared to standard transfer switches.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market Share?

The data center transfer switches and switchgears market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Transfer Switch Type, Switchgear Type

2) By Component: Enclosures, Contacts, Control Systems, Relays And Circuit Breakers, Metering Units, Transformers

3) By Application: Colocation Data Centers, Hyperscale Data Centers, Edge Data Centers, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Energy And Power, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education

Subsegments:

1) By Transfer Switch Type: Automatic Transfer Switch, Manual Transfer Switch, Static Transfer Switch

2) By Switchgear Type: Low Voltage Switchgear, Medium Voltage Switchgear, High Voltage Switchgear

What Are The Regional Trends In The Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears, North America leads as the most significant region from 2024. Meanwhile, a rapid growth projection is set for the Asia-Pacific region. The report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

