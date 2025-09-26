Father Speaks Out After ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Who Struck and Severely Injured His 5-Year-Old Daughter While Driving 18-Wheeler on CA-Issued Commercial Driver’s License

This illegal alien was released into the country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after Marcus Coleman spoke out about the ICE arrest of illegal alien who caused a multi-pile car wreck while driving an 18-wheeler. The accident left his 5-year-old daughter, Dalilah with critical, life altering injuries.

Dalilah Coleman

On June 20, 2024, Partap Singh—an illegal alien from India—caused a multi-car pileup while driving a commercial 18-wheeler in the sanctuary state of California. Governor Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicle’s issued him a commercial driver’s license.

The collision resulted in the hospitalization of her stepdad, Michael Krause and his 5-year-old daughter who was airlifted to a hospital after suffering critical injuries. Several other individuals were also transported to hospitals for injuries. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Traffic Crash Report states that Singh drove at an unsafe speed and failed to stop for traffic and a construction zone. San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department arrived and took over the investigation. The case was referred to the district attorney’s office.

According to the Dalilah’s father, the crash resulted in her inability to walk, talk, eat orally, or attend kindergarten as planned. She was in a coma for three weeks and required six months of hospital treatment before her family could bring her home. While in the hospital, she had a craniectomy and was without half of her skull for four months.

Dalilah experienced a broken femur, skull fractures, and has since been diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy, global developmental delay, and will need life-long therapy.

“Dalilah Coleman’s life was forever changed when an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler slammed into her and her family. This tragedy was entirely preventable,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “This is sadly another example of Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issuing an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License. How many more innocent people must become victims before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with American lives? DHS is working around the clock to remove dangerous aliens—like Singh—who have no right to be in the U.S.”

On August 29, 2025, ICE arrested Singh in Fresno, CA pursuant to a warrant for his arrest. Singh will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.

Singh illegally crossed the southern border in October 2022—and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration.

Last month, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for another criminal illegal alien—Harjinder Singh— following his arrest for three counts of vehicular homicide while driving a semi-truck in Florida.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

###