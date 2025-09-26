ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst: Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Crimes Including Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Drug Charges, DUI and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

WASHINGTON — Despite ongoing attacks and villainization of our brave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, ICE continues to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country. Over the past two days, criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE have prior convictions for crimes including sexual conduct with a minor under 14, indecency with a child, criminally negligent DUI, homicide, drug charges, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, burglary and battery.

“While sanctuary politicians are comparing ICE to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols, ICE law enforcement is risking their lives to arrest the WORST OF THE WORST. Over the past two days, ICE arrested pedophiles, drug traffickers, drunk drivers, and violent thugs,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our ICE agents are heroes. They should be praised for making America safe again not vilified.”

Arrests include:

Fernando Vasquez-Parrales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with a child, in Cameron County, Texas.

Cesar Rivera-Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of criminally negligent DUI of alcohol/drugs and homicide, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Eduardo Torres-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault, in Bronx, New York.

Mario Chaparro-Juarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault, battery, conspiracy to commit fraud, and possession of a stolen vehicle in Aurora, Colorado and robbery in Denver, Colorado.

Jose Terreros-Sauce, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of dangerous crime against a minor under 14: criminal sexual conduct in Wilmington, Delaware.

Jaime Mendez, Bolanos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Bexar County, Texas.

Ck Kiosy, a criminal illegal alien from the Federated States of Micronesia, convicted of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, theft, and burglary in Hagatna, Guam.

Hugo Martinez-Jaimes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of attempting to traffic cocaine by possession in Columbus County, North Carolina.

Lens Fredo Altidor, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, convicted of carjacking, assault & battery on a police officer, drug possession, shoplifting, operating under the influence, and resisting arrest throughout Massachusetts.

Eduardo Pelaez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of a criminal sexual act in Goshen, New York.