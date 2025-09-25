NEBRASKA, September 25 - CONTACT:

Nebraska One of Five States Selected to Participate in TANF Fiscal Responsibility Act Pilot

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that Nebraska is one of five states that will be part of a pilot program designed to improve the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, as required through the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA). Word of the selection came from the US Department of Health and Human Services through its Administration for Children and Families (ACF).

Following a rigorous national review process, ACF determined that Nebraska’s proposal stood out for its strong alignment with federal goals and its innovative approach to reducing dependency and increasing workforce participation.

“Since taking office, from SEBT, to SNAP, to Medicaid, I have insisted that assistance programs be run the Nebraska Way -- to encourage self-sufficiency, independence, and self-worth,” said Gov. Pillen. “Now, thanks to the Trump Administration, we can align the TANF program with Nebraska values to achieve greater results.”

The TANF pilot will last six years. Nebraska will utilize the first year of participation to finalize the pilot design, establish baseline performance data, and negotiate targets, with up to five years to measure performance.

“Nebraska’s selection as a TANF pilot is a testament to Governor Pillen’s leadership and vision to advance innovative approaches to improving employment and family stability outcomes for participants,” said Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) CEO Steve Corsi.

When applying for the TANF pilot, Nebraska placed an emphasis on moving families from dependency to independence by promoting work, personal responsibility, and the development of strong, stable families at the forefront of the Employment First Program. Employment is one of the best ways to help Nebraskans escape government dependence, as it enables individuals to take ownership of their goals, create plans, and provide for themselves and their families.

“The Trump Administration recognizes the best economic program is a job, and Nebraska’s pilot reflects our shared commitment to promote personal responsibility and move families out of poverty,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of ACF Andrew Gradison. “Through the Employment First Program and by integrating TANF with other federal programs such as Healthy Marriage and Responsible Fatherhood, Nebraska is strengthening community ties and ensuring families have the support they need to secure good jobs and build lasting self-sufficiency.”

The Nebraska TANF pilot emphasizes employment as the most effective path out of poverty and government dependence. Central program elements will include:

Career Coaching & Pathways – Participants will receive individualized coaching to identify career goals, set milestones, and gain access to training and employment opportunities.

Employer Partnerships – The state will collaborate with businesses to align training with workforce needs and connect participants with real job opportunities.

Education & Training – The program will expand access to vocational training, apprenticeships, internships, on-the-job training, and community college partnerships.

Supportive Services – Participants will continue to receive help with childcare, transportation, and other supports to ensure barriers do not prevent success.

Support for Individuals with Physical or Mental Disabilities – Flexibility within the pilot allows participants with physical or mental health challenges to receive tailored support toward meaningful employment so they may become more involved in their community, be more independent, and earn additional income.

“Our team is honored to be selected and looks forward to beginning the design and implementation of this important pilot, which will help Nebraska families achieve independence and self-sufficiency,” said Office of Economic Assistance Director Shannon Grotrian. “Under Governor Pillen’s direction, Nebraska will serve as a model and lead the rest of the nation by approaching it the Nebraska Way, just as we did with the SEBT program.”

The employment service components of the program will include:

Foundation Skills Instruction

Basic Education

Work Experience

Vocational Training

On-The-Job Training

Apprenticeships

Self-Employment Training

Internship

Job Search Training

Job Search

Job Retention

Arizona, Iowa, Ohio, and Virginia were also selected for the TANF pilot. Additional information will be available as implementation of the program progresses.