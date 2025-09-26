Daytime single-lane closures on H-1 Wai‘alae Viaduct begin Monday, Sept. 29

Main, News Posted on Sep 25, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of daytime work on the Wai‘alae Viaduct of the H-1 Freeway for seismic retrofits along the median.

Work will occur on weekdays on Monday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Oct. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. One left lane in each direction will be closed on H-1 Freeway between 21st Avenue and the Wai‘alae Country Club as crews work to reinforce the viaduct, by thickening pile caps and wrapping the outriggers of parts of the center columns with fiber reinforced polymers. More information on the retrofit can be read here.

Ramps will remain open during this work. A concurrent left lane closure on Wai‘alae Avenue below the work area is necessary, due to the potential for falling debris from the viaduct.

This work is anticipated to take three months to complete, with overall project completion estimated for February 2026, weather permitting.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

