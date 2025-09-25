Province Invests in Building Management System Upgrades for Government of Saskatchewan Buildings

CANADA, September 25 - Released on September 25, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has been investing in Building Management System (BMS) upgrades for seven government-owned buildings across the province.

Upgrading BMS brings a range of improvements that enhance a building's overall performance. Key benefits include an improved reliability that minimizes system failures and maintains consistent operation, while eliminating the need for mechanical components such as compressors and lubrication systems. Energy efficiency will be significantly boosted through precise control of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems and optimized energy usage. Scalability is another advantage, enabling the system to grow with the building by accommodating new equipment or expanded spaces. Together, these upgrades not only streamline operations, but also elevate the building's long-term sustainability.

"I am pleased to announce the advancement of our Building Management Systems in Government of Saskatchewan infrastructure," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "These upgrades will not only enhance our building's efficiency through improved heating and ventilation systems but also support the long-term reliability and seamless integration of essential safety features such as lighting."

BMS upgrades have been substantially completed on the following buildings:

Regina Saskatchewan Polytechnic;

Regina Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Building;

Prince Albert Saskatchewan Polytechnic;

La Ronge Provincial Office Building;

Prince Albert Court of Kings Bench; and

Prince Albert Provincial Court House.

All BMS upgrade projects are expected to be completed by spring 2026, apart from Regina's T.C. Douglas Building, which is expected to reach completion in spring 2027.

The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to the maintenance of its buildings and providing a safe environment for the citizens of Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: