Mayor’s Cup Cross Country Returns To Franklin Park For 35th Year

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with USATF New England, invites runners of all ages to take part in the 35th annual Mayor’s Cup Cross Country Tournament at Franklin Park. The event will be held on Sunday, October 26, 2025, continuing a proud tradition of competitive and community cross country racing in Boston’s largest green space.

Founded in 1990 by legendary Boston coach Bill Squires to bring open cross country racing back to Franklin Park, the inaugural Mayor’s Cup began with just nine entrants. Today, the event draws nearly 1,000 participants each year, ranging from youth runners to international-caliber athletes. Each race takes on Franklin Park’s iconic Bear Cage Hill.

This year’s Mayor’s Cup features a full slate of races, including:

Youth races 8/U, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14)

Franklin Park 5K All-Comers Women

Franklin Park 5K All-Comers Men

The youth races will include medals to the top 3 individuals in each division and medals to the 3 scoring members of the top 3 teams in each race (Team scoring will combine 8/U and 9-10 in one race). The Franklin Park 5K All Comers will feature age divisions (15–18, 19–39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+.

Pre-registration is required for all races.

For more information, please call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 961-3047 or visit boston.gov/parks-sports. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.