The 2025 N.C. State Fair will feature a blend of time-honored favorites with new acts, foods and rides

RALEIGH -- Fall is just around the corner and that means it’s time for the N.C. State Fair with its agricultural exhibits and competitions, thrilling rides, arts and crafts, giant pumpkins and fabulous foods. The annual October tradition has been a part of many family memories for generations, proving that “There’s no time like Fair time.”

This year, the Fair runs Oct. 16-26 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh and visitors can expect to find plenty of their favorites along with some new and creative foods, new attractions and entertainment, and new rides.

New promotions, new entertainment and new rides

The State Fair is partnering with Duke Energy to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Military Appreciation Day. Thanks to Duke Energy’s sponsorship, military personnel, with proof of identification, plus one guest will gain free entry into the fair on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Activities saluting the service of military men and women will be held throughout the day, with events kicking off at 10 a.m. with a parade through the fairgrounds, followed by performances by the 440th Army Band at 10:45 and 11:15 a.m. and at 12:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. A Military Uniform Revue will be presented at 2:30 p.m. by the N.C. Department of Cultural and Natural Resources.

“The State Fair continues to offer military members and a guest discounted admission of $8 every other day of the fair,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Military Appreciation Day is our way of thanking the nation’s armed forces and their families for the sacrifices they have made to preserve our safety and freedom.”

Two new ticket packages are being offered this year – the Bright Lights and Boots Package, which includes an adult Fair admission ticket, plus a ticket to the rodeo, which is new in 2025 and part of the N.C. State Fair Horse Show lineup. And, the Sippin’ Spirits Package that includes an adult admission ticket, plus a cocktail voucher for the N.C. Stillhouse, which features craft cocktails by North Carolina distilleries.

New entertainment this year includes a Wild West-style roping and knife-throwing show by cowboy and World Fastest Draw Champion Andy Rotz; the Conjurer Fortune Machine, a live interactive “Zoltar” style fortune experience (think the Tom Hanks movie “Big”); and the return of Cast in Bronze, an engaging Carillon musical performance.

Rotz’s high energy show features plenty of trick roping, fire, gun slinging and hold-your-breath moments. You won’t want to miss this dynamic show.

The Conjurer Fortune Machine is a nod to the Zoltar-style automaton fortune machine that dispenses cards with a fortune. With the Conjurer Fortune Machine, fairgoers will press a button to activate the real live Conjurer who offers funny insights and advice before handing out a souvenir fortune card with an inspiring message.

Cast in Bronze, a popular and unique Carillon musical performance that enchanted audiences in the fair’s Flower Show gardens in 2022, makes its return to Heritage Circle for daily shows.

Charlie St. Cyr-Paul brings the traveling musical instrument featuring 35 cast bronze bells to life, performing a mix of popular music, classic rock and movie soundtracks.

Powers Great American Midway will again provide the fairground’s midway rides, which includes a trifecta of thrilling pendulum rides in addition to many fairgoer favorites like the Crazy Mouse roller coaster, the nostalgic Scrambler and the classic Flying Bob.

The Colossus thrill ride by the Netherlands-based KMG ride company balances eight riders each on opposite ends of a giant pendulum, before looping around 360 degrees. This ride features a state-of-the-art LED light show coupled with three-axis movement, which unleashes multi-directional spins, turns and rolls with the exhilarating swinging motion.

The Flip Side is another pendulum-style ride that also takes thrill seekers to new heights. Four rows of seats face outward at the bottom of the pendulum arm that swings riders high into the sky, while each row can roll riders upside down and the seats rotate in a circle.

And finally, Powers Great American Midways is adding Kamikaze, the two-armed ride that sends both arms in opposite directions until both enclosed carts at the base of the arms meet with riders upside down at the peak of the ride.

Food is the No. 1 reason people say they come to the N.C. State Fair and this year’s lineup of new foods will not disappoint. The actual list of new foods will be announced closer to fair time, but we can share that there will be over 50 new foods making their debut at the State Fair. Follow the N.C. State Fair on Facebook and Instagram for updates on new foods in 2025.

Agriculture at the State Fair

North Carolina agriculture will be on full display at the Fair in the Got to Be NC Pavilion, which features around 40 North Carolina food vendors, sampling and selling local food products. Discover the delicious taste of products Grown.Caught.Raise.Made in North Carolina.

Be sure to check out one of the livestock and horse shows held daily during the Fair. Shows are held in the AgriSupply Expo Center, Jim Graham Building and the Hunt Horse Complex. In addition, the annual Sale of Champions – an auction of the top junior livestock champion animals -- will be held Sunday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. in the Graham Building.

The giant watermelon and pumpkin competitors always draw lots of interest. Fairgoers can see the winners, plus other giant vegetables on display in the AgriSupply Expo Center.

Special days

Another agriculture highlight is the featured Farm Family of the Day sponsored by Tractor Supply Company. Every day the fair will celebrate a farm family for their contributions to the state’s No. 1 industry, agriculture.

Throughout the 11-day run, the fair hosts a number of special days including Wolfpack Day with $8 admission for N.C. State students and Sensory Day presented by Bandwidth, Oct. 19, from 9 a,m. to 1 p.m. where rides, games, booths and vendors operate without lights or music.

Senior Citizens’ Day is Oct. 21 with free admission for those 65 and up. Bojangles biscuits and coffee will be served beginning at 9 a.m. and a short program with music is provided on the Waterfall Stage.

Duke Energy Military Appreciation Day is Oct. 22 with a parade and free admission to military personnel and guest.

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day is Oct. 23 with free admission for guests bringing six canned food items to donate to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. This is typically the largest one-day food drive in the state, and the need for food assistance continues to grow.

Mark your calendars now for the biggest event in the state in October. Don’t miss the fun and excitement Oct. 16-26 at the N.C. State Fair. Tickets to the Fair are on sale now at www.ncstatefair.org.

