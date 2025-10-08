Life Guard Imaging Honored with 2025 Best of Florida Award for Pioneering Early Detection

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Guard Imaging, a leader in preventive health care, has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Florida Award for its groundbreaking approach to early detection. The recognition underscores the company’s commitment to providing patients with peace of mind and life-saving insights through advanced imaging technology.Founded on the belief that knowledge is power, Life Guard Imaging specializes in full-body scans designed to detect heart disease, lung issues, and hundreds of types of cancer before symptoms even appear. In addition to its signature full-body scan, the company offers targeted screenings such as the CT Calcium Score, CT Lung, Ultrasound Carotid, and Virtual Colonoscopy. Each scan uses low-dose, high-accuracy CT technology, ensuring patients receive clear and reliable results.“Too often, people find out about a serious health condition when it’s too late for treatments,” shared a representative from Life Guard Imaging. “Our mission is simple—Saving Lives Through Early Detection. This award affirms the importance of what we do every day, giving patients the information they need to take charge of their health.”Life Guard Imaging encourages annual scans to help patients track changes over time, providing an added layer of security in an unpredictable world. For many, the result is not only early intervention, but also the reassurance that comes from knowing.As the company celebrates this Best of Florida Award, its focus remains firmly on the future: expanding awareness of preventive imaging and continuing to transform anxiety into action, one scan at a time.Click here for more information!

