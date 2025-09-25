World Leaders Call for Urgent Action on Democratic AI Governance at UNGA80

UNGA80 Roundtable co-hosted by RegulatingAI and Club de Madrid Sanjay Puri, President, RegulatingAI along with fellow roundtable speakers UNGA80 Roundtable Sanjay Puri in conversation with Leonel Fernández, Former President of Dominican Republic

Global leaders at UNGA80 call for urgent, rights-based AI governance to protect democracy, human dignity, and ensure AI benefits all humanity.

AI is moving faster than any technology we’ve seen before, and governance must not fall behind. We have a responsibility to ensure that innovation serves people, strengthens democracy.” — Sanjay Puri

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), RegulatingAI and Club de Madrid convened former presidents, prime ministers, global policymakers, and innovation leaders for a high-level Roundtable on “Democratic AI Governance.” The dialogue went beyond discussion—issuing a clear call for urgent, rights-based AI governance frameworks that prevent misuse, safeguard democracy, and ensure AI benefits all humanity.The roundtable included former Heads of State Danilo Türk (President of Slovenia), Stefan Löfven (Prime Minister of Sweden, Leonel Fernández (President of the Dominican Republic and Mari Kiviniemi (Prime Minister of Finland.The roundtable emphasized the need for rights-first and risk-based AI governance rooted in democratic values, with safeguards like audits and accountability to prevent misuse. Participants highlighted the UN’s role in fostering global cooperation and capacity building, especially for the Global South, while stressing that AI must be treated as a public good with equitable access.“There is a need for discussion, because not everybody has the same technical level and that is a disadvantage. Dialogue is necessary to protect human dignity, which should be central,” said Danilo Türk. At the moment there is no full control, and it is already contributing to concentration of power and control,” added Stefan Löfven. “AI is moving faster than any technology we’ve seen before, and governance must not fall behind. We have a responsibility to ensure that innovation serves people, strengthens democracy, and protects human dignity,” emphasized Sanjay Puri , President of RegulatingAI.This is not just another UN meeting—it is the start of a global call to action. RegulatingAI and Club de Madrid committed to turning these discussions into concrete outcomes: supporting new UN mechanisms, building capacity in the Global South, and ensuring inclusive, democratic participation in shaping AI’s future.About RegulatingAIRegulatingAI, an initiative of Knowledge Networks, is a non-profit organization focus on promoting ethical AI governance. We empower regulators, industry leaders, and advocacy groups with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape the future of AI technologies, ensuring they are developed with trust and transparency.

