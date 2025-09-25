DPS Highlights Importance of iWatchTexas on “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day

AUSTIN – Today, on National “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding Texans of the iWatchTexas program — a critical resource anyone can use to report suspicious activity or behavior in their schools and communities.

“iWatchTexas is an important tool to help keep our communities safe,” said Homeland Security Division Chief Gerald Brown. “We encourage every Texan to download the app and use it as needed. Let me be clear – it is always better to report something that may be suspicious and have it turn out to be nothing, than to stay silent and have it turn out to be something where you should have spoken up.”

The iWatchTexas program allows Texans to report any suspicious activities or behaviors that may indicate criminal, terroristic or school safety-related threats.

The public can report behaviors via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. A report typically takes less than five minutes, and once submitted, each report is reviewed by law enforcement analysts. All reports are confidential (providing contact information, which is optional, will allow for follow-up questions).

Often, preparations for crimes, terrorist attacks and threats to school safety may be seen by someone but not reported. When in doubt, DPS encourages everyone to speak up. Here are some examples of behaviors and activities to report:

Comments about killing or harming someone.

Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.

A social media post about a possible school attack.

People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.

Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.

The iWatchTexas app is available at no cost to iPhone users on the Apple App Store (iWatchTexas) and for Android users on Google Play (iWatchTexas). Texans are urged to download the app now.

Note: The iWatchTexas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911.

