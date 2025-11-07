All 100 U.S. Senators authorize CSN’s 12th National School Bus Safety Month thanks to Fischer (R-NE) and Peters (D-MI)

Senators Deb Fischer and Gary Peters spearhead unanimous Senate backing for designating October as National School Bus Safety Month via S. Res. 484.

I'm proud to partner with Senator Peters to designate October as School Bus Safety Month and support CSN's campaign to proptect students nationwide.” — Deb Fischer, (R-NE)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Child Safety Network™ ( CSN ™) has received historic recognition from the United States Senate for its ongoing efforts to protect the safety of tens of millions of students riding on hundreds of thousands of school buses. This marks the 12th year of such recognition. National School Bus Safety Month just ended, and it will continue to be observed with expanded free training, technology and awareness with a heightened focus on stopping millions of motorists who don't know when its safe to pass a school bus.“Parents need to have peace of mind that when they drop their kids off at the bus stop, they will get to school and back home safely,” said Senator Peters. “I’m proud to support this bipartisan resolution to designate October as National School Bus Safety Month. This resolution will promote safe driving practices and help provide advanced training for school bus professionals to keep our kids safe on their way to and from school." - Senator Gary Peters, (D-MI)“Countless parents in Nebraska and across America rely on school buses, and the professionals who operate them to get their children to school safely. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Senator Peters to designate October as School Bus Safety Month and promote child safety nationwide.” - Senator Deb Fischer, (R-NE)SEE RESOLUTION HERE: S.Res.484 - October 2025 is "School Bus Safety Month" Ward Leber, Founder of Child Safety Network explained: “We dedicate this year's 12th annual resolution to the memories of Makayla and Annaliese, two 11-year-old girls whose lives were tragically cut short near their school buses; Annaliese when trying to get to school and Makayla steps a way from home when getting off her bus . We thank their parents for serving as CSN volunteers, and Senator Fischer for her time-honored leadership as Prime Sponsor and Senator Gary Peters for his unwavering bipartisan Prime Co-sponsorship. CSN will keep fighting for better training, stronger technology, and drivers who become aware when its safe to pass a school bus.”“As a sergeant, a supervisor of school resource officers, and most of all as a father, I know the deadly outcome that can occur when drivers illegally pass school buses. My 11-year-old daughter Makayla died in my arms just after stepping off her bus. I am proud to serve alongside the volunteers of CSN’s Senior Advisory Board, and grateful for all of the dedicated school bus professionals working every day to prevent another family from suffering a preventable tragedy.” - Sergeant Dan Sperry (Father of 11-year-old Makayla)“As a member of CSN’s Senior Advisory Board, I’m grateful to help protect children. It warms my heart that the U.S. Senate has upheld School Bus Safety Month since 2013, honoring Annalise’s memory through its ongoing commitment to safety.” - Leandra Backner (Mother of 11-year-old daughter Annaliese, who was killed while trying to board her school bus.)About Deb Fischer- https://www.fischer.senate.gov/public/ About Gary Peters - https://www.peters.senate.gov/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.