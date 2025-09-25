JANET DUTCHER SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Janet Dutcher will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janet Dutcher was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Janet Dutcher will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Janet as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With more than three decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Janet Dutcher has established herself as a recognized expert in government finance. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she currently serves as Finance Director for Mono County, California, where she oversees the Auditor-Controller and Treasurer-Tax Collector functions and manages a team of eleven employees.Her areas of expertise include government financial reporting, budget development and policy implementation, external audit coordination and process improvement, tax billing and revenue collection, strategic financial planning and public fund investing, as well as staff training and quality assurance in accounting practices.Dr. Dutcher has served as Finance Director for Mono County since 2016. Prior to this role, she held senior positions in Alpine County as Senior Financial Officer and later as Assistant CAO for Budget and Finance. Earlier in her career, she was an Audit Manager for a top-100 CPA firm, where she specialized in audits of California counties, cities, and districts—experience that provided her with a strong foundation in public sector financial accountability and transparency.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Dutcher earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from California State University, Sacramento. She later obtained her Master's in Public Administration from CSU Northridge and completed her Doctorate in Public Administration from West Chester University. Her doctoral dissertation, "Evaluating Assertiveness, Support, and Gameplay Patterns by California Rural County Departments in Acquiring Budgetary Resources," reflects her deep commitment to public finance and resource strategy. She holds both CPA and CGFM certifications and is highly regarded for her interest in organizational efficiency and leadership in the public sector. Dr. Dutcher has led training programs, presented at industry conferences, and mentored professionals in best practices for government finance.Throughout her illustrious career, Janet Dutcher has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She and her team will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her earlier selection as Top Director of the Year in Finance 2025 and her most recent honor as Empowered Woman of the Year. Additionally, Janet has been recognized by Who's Who of Professional Women.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Dutcher is actively involved in industry organizations, including the California State Association of County Auditors and the Government Finance Officers Association. She also volunteers with her local Lutheran church, reflecting her dedication to service both within government and in her community.Looking back, Janet attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQnaGorIUhU&t=28s For more information, please visit: www.gfoa.org/bio/janet-dutcher About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. 