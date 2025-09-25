Probiotic Drinks Market 2022 Industry Growth, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2031

Probiotic Drinks Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Probiotic drinks market size was pegged at $11.04 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $23.40 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in health concerns, growth in popularity of plant-based probiotic drinks, multiple health benefits of probiotic drinks, and increase in demand for functional foods and beverages drive the global probiotic drinks market. However, potential side effects of probiotic drinks hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in focus on preventive healthcare and rise in disposable income and purchasing power across emerging economies are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15898 Increase in use of probiotic drinks for healthy intestines and immunity function is expected to drive growth of the global probiotic drinks market. Furthermore, rise in demand for high quality and natural products by health-conscious consumers further fuel growth of the market.Beverages play an essential role in dietary consumption, and their significance in health has recently received a lot of attention. Beverages are designed to fulfill needs of consumers, in terms of size, shape, storage, and the ability to include desired nutrients and bioactive ingredients. Functionalized beverages, in particular, have recently gained a lot of attention, owing to their possible health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol, lowering sugar, having a high fiber content, boosting the immune system, and aiding digestion. Their low cost and multiple medical benefits have sparked a lot of curiosity regarding probiotic dairy and non-dairy drinks among various beverages available on the market. Consumers are increasingly turning to non-dairy beverages such as grain, fruit, and vegetable juices to supplement their diets with probiotics due to lactose intolerance and allergies to milk proteins, while manufacturers are increasingly turning to food matrices-based beverages comprising probiotic cultures.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/probiotic-drinks-market/purchase-options A functional beverage containing certain bacteria that are advantageous to human health is referred to as a probiotic drink. They are made by combining water, sugar, herbal, or fruit extracts with a probiotic bacteria and yeast culture and then bio-fermenting it. Probiotics multiply by absorbing sugar and then stop when they reach their peak of multiplication. These microbes help to improve overall gut health by preserving the natural balance of organisms in the intestines and by boosting immunity. Apart from that, regular use of probiotic drinks aids in optimal nutrition absorption as well as prevention and treatment of GI disorders such as diarrhea, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).Probiotic drinks market trends are mainly influenced by ongoing trends in the food and beverage and nutraceutical industry. Health advantages of probiotic drinks have been essential in boosting market expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. A paradigm changes toward preventative health management methods propels the probiotic drinks market, which is fueled by rising healthcare expenses and rise in burden of diseases such as COVID-19. Probiotic drinks are a type of functional beverages that can help to improve gut health by balancing the intestine, thereby raising immunity.Eating and drinking habits of people have changed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. People have become more aware of the food they consume on a daily basis. Probiotic drinks market segmentation consists of type, flavor, channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into dairy-based probiotic drinks and plant-based probiotic drinks. By flavor, it is segregated into regular, berry, tropical, and others. Depending on sales channel, it is fragmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and rest of LAMEA).By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global probiotic drinks industry , and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that probiotic drink was first invented in Japan in 1930, and it has gained huge popularity among Asian consumers. The strong growth of the regional market is attributed to rapid development of the health and wellness industry in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6%. Key players in the industry-Danone SAChobani, LLCGCMMF (AMUL)NextFoods, Inc.Harmless HarvestPepsiCo IncLifeway Foods, Inc.Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

