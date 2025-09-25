Blacksmith Agency on Human-Centered Design: One of the Top Web Design Trends

A human-centered design is the foundation of any good and modern website that wants to stand out from the hundreds of different websites out there” — Joel Gobin, the Lead Designer at Blacksmith.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacksmith Agency, a digital marketing agency in NYC, explains why human-centered designs are the next big web design trend brands should leverage. This web design trend directly impacts how visitors interact and view a website and can be the determining factor between them buying a product or leaving.A human-centered design focuses on solving a visitor’s problem at its source by understanding what they truly need, desire, and face as a whole. Having a human-centered design has several important benefits that any company can benefit from.1. Better User Experience: A human-centered design provides users with clear navigation and content that visitors actually need. They don’t want to know about metrics they will never get to use; they want to know about information that might solve the problem they’re facing. They also want to find what they’re looking for as fast as possible.2. Improved Conversion Rates: By addressing the pain points of visitors and giving them a custom journey, human-centered designs create websites that lead visitors exactly where they need to go.3. Competitive Advantage: Brands that use a human-centered design approach can stand out from the competition by providing visitors with a user-friendly website that gets them exactly what they need as fast as possible. Any brand that understands what its customers really want and need will always bring in more sales than a brand that creates a website for itself.4. Increased SEO: The way a brand’s website works and functions is a crucial factor for SEO. This is even more apparent when looking at how search engines rank websites based on page speed and overall complexity.5. Enhanced User Engagement: Human-centered designs directly focus on a visitor’s needs from the first interaction. Brands that use content such as UCG, personalized recommendations, and quizzes tend to have an overall higher conversion rate than brands that don’t. Interactive elements keep users engaged and invested from the start and encourage them to spend as much time on the website as possible.6. Better Brand Loyalty: A human-centered design will bring in positive experiences that improve the connection between a customer and a brand. By building brand loyalty, there is a high chance that a customer shares their favorite product from a brand with their family and friends.Blacksmith, an award-winning NYC web design agency , understands the importance of a good modern web design for growth.About BlacksmithBlacksmith is an award-winning digital marketing agency, helping modern businesses forge standout digital identities. Known for expert web design, end-to-end SEO, thoughtful UX, and high-performance builds, Blacksmith serves clients across the U.S. and helps them increase their online performance.

