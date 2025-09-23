Minister Fajon calls on UN Security Council to take decisive action on wars in Ukraine and Gaza

SLOVENIA, September 23 - The Minister also participated in a side event on the return of Ukrainian children, organised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. She emphasised that children are the greatest victims of war. "Thousands of Ukrainian children have been torn from their homes, separated from their families, deprived of education and the simple joys of childhood. Slovenia strongly condemns their illegal deportation and forced relocation to Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories. Therefore, our humanitarian aid to Ukraine is focused on psychosocial support and rehabilitation for children from war zones. We will continue and expand such projects. We also support foster families in Ukraine, as we believe that every child deserves a safe and loving environment. Therefore, this year we will open a foster home for ten children in Ukraine, and by the end of 2026, two additional homes. This concrete step reflects our commitment to strengthening the protection of children both in Slovenia and abroad," the Minister stated.

During the UN Security Council debate on the Middle East, convened at the request of Algeria, Guyana, Pakistan, Sierra Leone and Somalia, Minister Fajon remarked: "Gaza has become a textbook example of failure of the international community. It has become the deadliest place for children, humanitarian and medical workers and for journalists." She welcomed the work of the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court and the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, particularly its latest report: "It is not on us to question their findings. It is on us to act on them." She expressed regret that the phrase "never again," coined in response to the horrors of the Holocaust and other genocides, has become an empty promise. Addressing Security Council members, she urged: "Do not let the future of Israeli people be defined by terrorism and violence. Do not let the future of Palestinian people be defined by occupation and perpetual human rights violations. Do not let our collective future be defined by the stain of the Gaza genocide."

Before the start of the general debate, held under the theme "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development, and human rights," she stated: "Slovenia is a reliable and principled member of the UN, as acknowledged by all its partners. We believe in the power of multilateralism. Therefore, we must do all in our power to strengthen the role of the UN." She added that striving for effective multilateralism based on inclusion, solidarity and cooperation lies at the heart of Slovenian diplomacy: "Our experience as a member of the UN Security Council demonstrates that even small and less powerful countries can play a key role in preserving pluralism and justice within the system. At the same time, it shows that even small voices can be heard when they speak of humanity." On the 80th anniversary of the UN, she called for more concrete action to prevent wars and human suffering.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Minister Fajon met with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf.

