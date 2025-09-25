First Batch of 2025 CPF Withdrawal Applications Credited to Accounts Today

MACAU, September 25 - Today, 25 September, the first batch of approved applicants for the 2025 Special Allocation from the Budget Surplus under the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System received their disbursements.

Eligible elderly residents who have registered for automatic withdrawal and meet the criteria for automatic payment, as well as three specified categories (those aged 65 or above who are not eligible for automatic payment, those under 65 who have been receiving a disability pension for over one year, and those currently receiving the Special Disability Subsidy) who submitted their withdrawal applications in August via the “Macao One Account” or self-service machines — had their approved funds from government-managed sub-accounts credited to their designated bank accounts on 25 September. For residents who submitted paper applications in August or applied during September, the funds are expected to be deposited into their designated bank accounts as early as 27 October.

The Social Security Fund reminds residents who have not yet registered for automatic withdrawal that they may do so when submitting their withdrawal application this year. The Social Security Fund also urges the public to stay vigilant against scams and reiterates that it will not send SMS messages containing hyperlinks. For enquiries, please visit the Social Security Fund website at https://www.fss.gov.mo/en/sites/allocation, or call during office hours at 2853 2850.