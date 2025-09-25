MGTO inspects hotels and facilitates progressive resumption of tourism operations after typhoon

MACAU, September 25 - As Typhoon Ragasa moved further away from Macao, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) assigned staffers to inspect hotel establishments immediately to gain an update on tourism resumption after typhoon.

MGTO also carries out a range of tasks to facilitate resumption of operations in the tourism sector as follows: typhoon information is sent to visitors in Macao and residents in other destinations via telecommunication companies; the latest weather news are reposted in sync on MGTO’s websites and social media platforms; all Tourist Information counters of MGTO have resumed operations progressively; the Macao Grand Prix Museum and the exhibition hall in Ritz Building have reopened. For industry training, MGTO and the training entities have made pertinent follow-up to ensure sound rearrangements of the affected training activities.

MGTO maintains the 24-hour operator service of Tourism Hotline (2833 3000) and has attended to 50 enquiries, complaints, suggestions and assistance requests by far, regarding transport arrangements, visa formalities, enquiries for tourism information, disputes over booking cancellation and progress of power restoration at hotels, among other aspects.

MGTO will maintain close communication with tourism operators for collection of opinions and optimization of the measures and contingency plans in times of adverse weather.