Finelo Debuts Subpilot to Catch Trials, Warn Before Renewals, and Cut Unwanted Charges

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- See every subscription in one place, get warned before renewals, cancel faster; iOS and Android in the U.S. starting today.Finelo announced the launch of Subpilot, the smart subscription manager built to help users see every subscription in one place, get warned before renewals, and cancel faster before unwelcome charges are placed. By connecting to users’ bank accounts and email to automatically detect subscriptions, Subpilot can send trial alerts roughly 24 hours before the first charge, and offers guided cancellation workflows—with automated subscription cancellation coming soon.What Subpilot users can look forward to:- All subscriptions in one place.Connect a bank or email (U.S. banks via Plaid) for automatic detection, or upload a bill/photo for users who prefer not to connect directly.- Timely alerts. Trial warnings ~24 hours before first charge and renewal reminders before you’re billed.- Faster cancelation. In‑app helpers streamline cancellations today, with automated cancelation features coming soon.Availability & pricing. Subpilot is available now on iOS and Android. Launch coverage is currently U.S. only, with global expansion in the works. Pricing options: $6.99 weekly, $19.99 monthly, or $99.99 annually.“People don’t need another complicated budgeting suite—they need a clean way to stop paying for services they don’t use. Subpilot turns this pain point a daily solution in minutes.” said Eduard Tupikkov, CMO, Finelo. “Our goal is simple: fewer surprise charges, more money back in your life where it matters.”The average US adult spends $1,080 on subscriptions. Even more alarming is the median waste of $200 per year on unused subscriptions. With prices continuing to rise amidst the hanging sword of an impending recession, every dollar counts now more than ever for people wanting to add a cushion to shrinking budgets.While subscription sprawl quietly drains bank accounts, Subpilot steps in with clear alerts, and a lightweight experience that gives users control over their spending back to them. The result: fewer accidental renewals and faster savings.About SubpilotSubpilot is a smart subscription manager solution launched by Finelo— a finance‑learning and micro‑investing platform helping people build money confidence through bite‑sized lessons, practical tools, and community challenges. Finelo was named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Online Platforms 2025 list by Statista. The company combines approachable education with simple investing workflows to lower the barrier to entry for beginners. learn more on the official website or take the interactive quiz

