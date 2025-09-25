[2025] Methanol Market Will Reach USD 54.6 Billion By 2030 With A CAGR of 5.06%

Methanol Market Analysis

The global methanol market is projected to reach $54.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% from 2022 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Methanol Market by Feedstock (Coal, Natural Gas, Others), by End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Appliances, Paints and Coatings, Insulation, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global methanol industry was pegged at $35.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $54.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% from 2022 to 2030.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16869 Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Rise in demand for hydrogen fuel cells, developments in medical sectors, and growth in automotive have boosted the growth of the global methanol market. On the contrary, low production of methanol compared to alternative fuels and increased energy security offered by methanol would open new opportunities in the future.The natural gas segment dominated the marketBy feedstock, the natural gas segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global methanol market. However, the coal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.12% from 2022 to 2030, owing to use of coal as a feedstock for the methanol production to reduce the gap between declining fossil fuel supplies and boost the hydrogen economy thereby reducing the carbon emissions.Get Detailed Analysis on the Methanol Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16496 The automotive segment held the largest shareBy end-use industry, the automotive segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than one-fifths of the global methanol market. However, the appliances segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period. This is because methanol is the building block for the manufacturing of various appliances that can be found in computers, cars, and others.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:Asia-Pacific held the lion's shareBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global methanol market, due to substantial rise in government initiatives to boost the use of methanol for electric vehicles and fuel-cell vehicles. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period.Major Market PlayersCelanese CorporationBASF SEMethanex CorporationSABICPetroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.ValeroMitsui & Co., Ltd.Zagros Petrochemical Co.Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/methanol-market-A16496

