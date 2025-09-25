Force Sensor Market 2025 Trends : Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 5.30% by 2027, Report

The global force sensor market size was valued at $2.16 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.30 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.30%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Force Sensor Market By Operation (Analog and Digital), Force Type (Compression & Tension, Compression, and Tension), Technology (Strain Gauge, Load Cell, Force Sensitive Resistors (FSRs), and Others), and End User (Automotive, Locomotive, Manufacturing, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global force sensor industry generated $2.16 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $3.30 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.30% from 2020 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in safety regulations and rapid increase in adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) drive the global force sensor market. In addition, the growing AI and IoT technology and high demand from APAC region further fuel the growth of the market. However, instability in the demand across various end-user industry hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in automotive sales and rise in production of vehicles across the world create new opportunities in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9097 The analog segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on operation, the analog segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than half of the global force sensor market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to high demand of analog force sensors from automobiles, robotics, and industrial fabrications. However, the digital segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the significant growth of manufacturing, automotive, food & beverages, consumer electronics, & bulk material handling industries in developing economies.The load cell segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on technology, the load cell segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the global force sensor market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rising demand of load cells type force sensor in manufacturing & industrial application.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to dominate the market throughout the forecast period-Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global force sensor market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. In addition, the region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the technological advancements and rise in the automotive standards in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9097 Leading market playersSensata Technologies Inc.Siemens AGVishay Precision GroupABB Ltd.Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (HBM) GmbHTE Connectivity Ltd.Honeywell International Inc.ATI Industrial Automation Inc.Tekscan Inc.Key Findings of the StudyIn 2019, analog force sensor accounted for the maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.North America and APAC collectively accounted for more than 58% of the force sensor market share in 2019.China is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the global force sensor market forecast.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study comprises analytical depiction of the global force sensor market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.The overall force sensor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.The current force sensor market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the force sensor market of key vendors.The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫-𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:LiDAR Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lidar-market Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-LIDAR-sensors-market Solid State RADAR Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solid-state-radar-market-A14878 Asia-Pacific LiDAR Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-lidar-market

